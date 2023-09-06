Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maratha quota hunger strike: Medical professionals administer IV fluids to activist on day 9

    Jarange, around 40 years old, initiated his hunger strike on August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village. On the ninth day of his protest, he declared that he would cease drinking water and fluids unless a favorable decision on the quota issue was reached.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    Manoj Jarange, who has been on a hunger strike demanding Maratha quota rights, entered his ninth day of fasting in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Concerns about his health have risen as he is experiencing dehydration and low blood pressure, with medical professionals administering intravenous fluids.

    Jarange, around 40 years old, initiated his hunger strike on August 29 in Antarwali Sarati village. On the ninth day of his protest, he declared that he would cease drinking water and fluids unless a favorable decision on the quota issue was reached.

    Despite two government appeals to end his fast, Jarange has remained resolute in his stance. A team of doctors is regularly monitoring his health, and intravenous fluids have been initiated to address his dehydration.

    While Jarange's vital signs remain stable, his blood pressure was recorded at 110 (systolic) and 70 (diastolic) in the morning, indicating lower blood pressure. However, his electrolytes are normal, and his heart rate is satisfactory.

    The situation escalated on September 1 when authorities attempted to move Jarange to a hospital, resulting in a violent confrontation with protesters in Antarwali Sarati village. The police used batons and tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, resulting in multiple injuries, including 40 police personnel, and the burning of more than 15 state transport buses.

     

    On Tuesday, Maharashtra Minister of Tourism Girish Mahajan, along with cabinet colleagues Sandipan Bhumre and Atul Save, met with Jarange and appealed to him to end his protest. However, Jarange remains steadfast in his demand for Maratha quota rights.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
