Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Explained: A look at how Bharat found a place in the Constitution, but came after India

    On September 18, 1949, BR Ambedkar proposed an amendment to draft Article 1, which mentions the country's name. His amendment read, "India, that is, Bharat shall be a Union of States."

    Explained A look at how Bharat found a place in the Constitution, but came after India AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    In the early stages of drafting India's Constitution, the name 'Bharat' was not initially included. However, the debate about the country's official name arose almost a year later as the finalization of the text approached.

    On September 18, 1949, BR Ambedkar proposed an amendment to draft Article 1, which mentions the country's name. His amendment read, "India, that is, Bharat shall be a Union of States." However, this wording was criticized as clumsy and a constitutional error by Assembly member HV Kamath.

    India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate

    Kamath suggested two alternatives: "Bharat, or, in the English language, India, shall be a Union of States" or "Hind, or, in the English language, India, shall be a Union of States." He argued that specifying "in the English language, India" was necessary because in many countries, India was still known as 'Hindustan,' and its inhabitants were referred to as Hindus regardless of their religion.

    Kamath's proposed amendment was "Bharat, or, in the English language, India, shall be a Union of States."

    This initiated a heated debate in which several members passionately argued for 'Bharat.' They contended that 'India' was not an ancient word and was only introduced after the Greeks arrived in the region. In contrast, 'Bharat' had historical and cultural significance, found in the Vedas, Upanishads, Brahmanas, Mahabharata, Puranas, and Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang's writings.

     

    After 'Bharat' transition, will Pakistan lay claim to 'India' name post deregistering at UN level?

    Despite the strong arguments in favor of 'Bharat,' Kamath's amendment was eventually rejected by a vote of 38 ayes to 51 noes, and the original wording stayed.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs vkp

    Culprits pose as Mumbai crime police, deceive Bengaluru teacher of Rs 32 lakhs

    FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge over Sanatana Dharma remark AJR

    FIR registered in UP against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge over Sanatana Dharma remark

    India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate AJR

    India to Bharat: Now, controversy arises as 'Prime Minister of Bharat' fuels name-change debate

    India's first underground power transformer station gets inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details vkp

    India’s first underground power transformer station inaugurated in Bengaluru; check details

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away anr

    SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away

    Recent Stories

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official? vma

    Has Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet's appearance at Beyonce's tour made their 'relationship' official?

    Orion to Helix: 7 beautiful nebulas that grace the Night sky ATG

    Orion to Helix: 7 beautiful nebulas that grace the Night sky

    football Spain RFEF apologises for Luis Rubiales' scandal; appoints Montse Tome as coach Jorge Vila's replacement snt

    Spain's RFEF apologises for Luis Rubiales' scandal; appoints Montse Tome as coach Jorge Vila's replacement

    Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday anr

    Janmashtami 2023: Know how to observe fasting as per guidelines from Shastras to mark Lord Krishna's birthday

    WATCH Google latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB C gcw

    WATCH: Google's latest Pixel ad hints that Apple iPhone 15 is getting USB-C

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon