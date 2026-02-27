A Rs 25 crore Prime Minister Critical Care Block is under construction in Poonch to strengthen the district's health infrastructure. The facility will be equipped with modern medical facilities and an integrated public healthcare lab.

Construction of the Prime Minister Critical Care Block is underway in the health sector of Poonch district, with authorities stating that the project will significantly strengthen critical healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Superintendent District Hospital, Poonch, Shafiq Ahmed said that the facility is being developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and will be equipped with modern medical infrastructure to cater to patients requiring advanced treatment. "It is a Rs 25 Crore project that will be equipped with modern medical facilities. The construction work is in full swing and is expected to be completed soon. This critical care block includes a public healthcare lab, making it an integrated unit..." Ahmed said while speaking to ANI.

About the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Launched in 2021, the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) is one of India's largest pan-national programmes aimed at developing a resilient, accessible, and self-reliant public health system, according to the release.

The Mission focuses on strengthening health infrastructure from the grassroots to the district level through the establishment and upgradation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Block Public Health Units, Integrated District Public Health Labs, and Critical Care Hospital Blocks in every district. These facilities aim to bridge service delivery gaps and ensure comprehensive primary, secondary, and critical care closer to communities.

Pandemic Preparedness and Research Focus

According to the release, PM-ABHIM also prioritises pandemic and disaster preparedness by expanding an IT-enabled, real-time disease surveillance network that integrates laboratories at block, district, regional, and national levels to detect, investigate, and prevent outbreaks effectively. Additionally, it promotes health research and innovation, particularly on COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, by advancing the One Health approach, which recognises the interdependence of human, animal, and environmental health.

The Mission also aims to fill critical gaps in both urban and rural areas by creating Urban Health and Wellness Centres (AAM) in slum areas and converting Sub-Centres into AAMs.

Collectively, PM-ABHIM envisions a robust health ecosystem capable of withstanding future health emergencies while ensuring equitable and quality healthcare for all citizens, as stated in the release.