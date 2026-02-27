Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has joined the rival DMK, calling Edapaddi K Palaniswami a 'dictator'. OPS said he joined with 'full joy' to end his 'bitter experience' and vowed to work for the DMK's development under CM Stalin.

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazagham leader O Panneerselvam on Friday asserted that he has, with "full joy", became a part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) and alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami was acting as a "dictator" within the party.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

OPS emphasised that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience". "The decision I've taken is my own, to put a fullstop to the bitter experience for me. I thank CM and DMK President Stalin for accepting me to join DMK. I have joined DMK with full joy. EPS is behaving as a dictator and he has created a situation where AIADMK cannot get victory hereafter," Panneerselvam told media persons here.

OPS Son Also Joins DMK, Leader Praises 'Dravidian Model'

Panneerselvam joined Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. His son P Ravindhranath Kumar also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu polls.

He further stated that EPS has made sure that no leader from southern part of the country becomes strong and also credited CM Stalin for providing good governance within Tamil Nadu. OPS added that DMK is working towards making "Dravidian Model" strong and said that he would work towards the party's development. "Stalin is giving good governance to people, and people are watching it...EPS is keen on making sure no leaders from the South become strong. To save Dravidian Movement, policy of the Dravidian, it's the DMK which is working. I have just joined as a cadre. I will be one among the party cadres and work for the party's development," O Panneeselvam said.

'No Impact on Polls': AIADMK Reacts

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar hit back at Panneeselvam, stating that disciplinary action was taken against him years ago, and his joining DMK won't have any impact in the Tamil Nadu state polls.

Road to 2026 Assembly Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest. In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)