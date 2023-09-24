Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds India's rising allure on 'World Tourism Day' | WATCH

    PM Modi highlighted the impact of the G20 Summit hosted by India, noting that it drew more than one lakh delegates from around the world. These international visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in India's rich diversity and explore its various traditions.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds India's rising allure on 'World Tourism Day'
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    As the world gears up to celebrate "World Tourism Day" on September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 24) shared his thoughts on India's increasing allure as a travel destination during a recent episode of Mann Ki Baat. He expressed that the fascination towards India has experienced significant growth over the past few years, marking a promising trend for the nation's tourism sector.

    PM Modi highlighted the impact of the G20 Summit hosted by India, noting that it drew more than one lakh delegates from around the world. These international visitors had the opportunity to immerse themselves in India's rich diversity, explore its various traditions, savor its diverse cuisines, and appreciate its historical and cultural heritage.

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges Chandrayaan-3's online popularity during his monthly radio address | WATCH

    This global gathering served as a platform to showcase India's unique charm and hospitality to a wide audience.

    Adding to India's growing recognition on the global stage, PM Modi celebrated the recent inclusion of the Hoysala temples of Karnataka in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List.

    He proudly announced that India now boasts a total of 42 World Heritage Properties, a testament to the nation's rich cultural and historical heritage. This achievement further solidifies India's position as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking to explore its remarkable landscapes and timeless traditions.

    Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan was 'fully aware' of his actions, enough evidence to frame charges: Cops to court

    Earlier, PM Modi highlighted the remarkable achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission during his recent address. He pointed out that the video documenting the mission's landing on the Moon's south pole had garnered over 80 lakh views on YouTube. This accomplishment was particularly significant as it showcased India's continued advancements in space exploration.

    The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which included the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, made a historic touchdown on the lunar surface on August 23. This day has since been declared as 'National Space Day,' symbolizing India's growing presence and success in the realm of space exploration.

    Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan was 'fully aware' of his actions, enough evidence to frame charges: Cops to court

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges Chandrayaan-3's online popularity during his monthly radio address | WATCH

    'Beyond G20': S Jaishankar praises India's resilience in addressing developmental issues; check details

    BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari takes on ‘Frequent Flyer’ whose golden period began after 2014: who is he referring to?

    Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur dubs China's visa denial to Arunachal athletes as 'discriminatory' - WATCH

    Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan was 'fully aware' of his actions, enough evidence to frame charges: Cops to court

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi acknowledges Chandrayaan-3's online popularity during his monthly radio address | WATCH

    ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC coach Owen Coyle reflects on missed chances, soft goals in defeat to Odisha FC

    ISL 2023-24: Juan Ferrando lauds Dimitri Petratos for inspiring MBSG's victory in opener against Punjab FC

    'Beyond G20': S Jaishankar praises India's resilience in addressing developmental issues; check details

