Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has called for stringent laws and a nationwide debate in Parliament to reform India's education and examination systems, demanding accountability to protect students from paper leak scams.

CM Revanth Reddy Demands Systemic Reforms

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday called for stringent laws to safeguard the students from paper leak scams, demanding comprehensive reforms in India's education and examination frameworks. Speaking to ANI, he urged both Houses of Parliament to lead a structured nationwide debate to protect the interests of students. "Reforms in both the education and examination systems are essential. This issue should be discussed in Parliament, in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. We must consider the suggestions of the opposition, experts, and stakeholders. Necessary changes should be made, and responsibility must be fixed," he said.

Reddy called for a unified, institutional approach to safeguard meritocracy and student welfare. He also demanded stringent legal provisions to ensure that those in positions of trust face severe consequences if failures occur. "Those entrusted with work must be held accountable. If anyone commits a mistake, the punishment should be stringent because the future of millions of young people is at stake. No one should be allowed to manipulate it. That is why we are demanding a systematic discussion, debate, and laws to protect these interests," he added.

Union Minister's Resignation Amid Protests

These remarks came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister on Saturday following weeks of protests over NEET-UG paper leak and "examination irregularities", with students demanding transparency, accountability, and reforms in the examination system. His resignation was a key demand of protestors. Opposition parties had been forcing adjournments in Parliament on the issue. On Saturday, Pradhan said that he had submitted his resignation to PM Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

Government Engages with Protesters, Agitation Withdrawn

Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the government had considered and accepted the demands raised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) during talks over reforms in the education examination system and other issues related to the protests. Nadda said the government would carefully examine the CJP's five-point charter on examination reforms and take necessary steps after discussions.

He said discussions were also held on issues related to cases filed during the protests. Nadda added that the government would provide copies of FIRs to the protesters and assured that no retaliatory action would be taken against them. On the demand for compensation, Nadda said the government was sympathetic towards the affected families and that compensation would be provided according to rules and regulations Following the talks, CJP announced the withdrawal of its 37-day-long agitation at Jantar Mantar, saying the decision was taken in "good faith" after receiving assurances from the government. (ANI)