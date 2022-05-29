Mann ki Baat, Episode 89: Ten top quotes of PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. Let's take a look at the top quotes of the Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat, his monthly radio programme. The radio broadcast came in the backdrop of Prime Minister Modi completing eight years in office on May 26.

Also Read: The new Pamban bridge: 5 things to know about this engineering marvel

The 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme is aired on the last Sunday of every month. In the last episode, Prime Minister, while talking about the recently-inaugurated Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, recalled the contributions of former Prime Ministers of the country.

Let's take a look at the top quotes of the Prime Minister in his latest Mann ki Baat broadcast.

* Duty first and foremost. In this 'Amrit Mahotsav' of independence, our resolve should be to empower the country by walking on the path of responsibility.

* If there is perseverance and seriousness towards one's duties, then even one individual alone can change the future of the whole society.

* The mantra of service before self has been a tradition in India.

* Coronavirus pandemic has made us all realize how much important is health in our life, and how yoga is a major medium for it. People are realizing that yoga can improve physical, spiritual and intellectual well being.

* Yoga is a potent force to keep ourselves healthy. Yoga is becoming an inseparable part of everyone's life! From the world's top business persons to film and sports personalities, from students to common human beings, everyone is making yoga an integral part of their lives.

* People have been sharing their pleasant experiences of 'Char-Dham Yatra'. But I also noticed that some are upset because of the filth being spread by some pilgrims in Kedarnath. Many people have expressed their views on social media as well. It is not right if we go on a holy pilgrimage and create a heap of filth.

* Our country has a rich treasure of many languages, scripts and dialects. Different clothing, food and culture in different regions is our identity. This diversity, as a nation, empowers us and holds us together.

* A good mentor can inspire you to scale new heights of success. India is proud to have many mentors in the start-up field who have devoted their whole life to it.

* Today, India's start-up ecosystem is not limited to just big cities; entrepreneurs are emerging from small towns and cities as well. This shows that whoever has an innovative idea in India can create wealth.

* On May 5, India became home to 100 Unicorns. Out of these, 44 came up last year. In the first four months of this year, 14 more new Unicorns were formed. These 100 Unicorns are worth over $330 billion (Rs 25 lakh crore). The average annual growth rate of Indian Unicorns is more than that of the United States, the United Kingdom and many other countries.

Also Read: After bike-ride through 26 nations, Sadhguru enters India with 'Save Soil' message