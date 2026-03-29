Amit Singh Rana of Amritsar thanked PM Narendra Modi for praising his work on preserving ancient Vedic manuscripts in 'Mann Ki Baat'. Rana, who works in manuscript conservation, appreciated the PM for highlighting India's knowledge heritage.

Amit Singh Rana of Amritsar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for highlighting his work in the preservation and research of ancient Vedic manuscripts during his 132nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

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'Very Happy This Has Been Included in Mann Ki Baat'

Speaking to ANI, Amit Singh Rana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his work. He says, "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising my work. The Mann Ki Baat program allows PM Modi to connect with the countrymen. I'm also very happy that PM Modi is bringing to the nation's attention the treasures of India's knowledge heritage in the form of manuscripts, which exist in our society, in our monasteries, temples, gurudwaras, universities, libraries, and schools. Therefore, I'm very happy that this has been included in Mann Ki Baat," Rana said.

He further added, "I would like every person in India who has any information about manuscripts to donate them to the public, and I would be willing to help them in this. I work in manuscript conservation. There are two types of conservation: preventive and curative. In preventive, we take care of manuscripts, and in curative, we restore them," he added.

PM Modi Highlights 'Gyan Bharatam Survey'

In the 132nd address of 'Mann Ki Baat', "Today, in 'Mann Ki Baat,' I want to tell you about an initiative that reflects the spirit of public participation among our countrymen. This initiative is the Gyan Bharatam Survey, which is related to our great culture and rich heritage".

"Its objective is to collect information about manuscripts across the country. One way to participate in this survey is through the Gyan Bharatam App. If you have a manuscript or information about it, do share its image on the Gyan Bharatam App. Information related to each entry is being verified before it is recorded. I am glad that thousands of manuscripts have been shared so far. For example, Chao Nantisindh Lokang ji of Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh, has shared manuscripts in the Tai script. Bhai Amit Singh Rana of Amritsar has shared manuscripts in the Gurmukhi script. This is a script associated with our great Sikh tradition and the Punjabi language. Some organizations have provided manuscripts written on palm leaves. The Abhay Jain Library in Rajasthan has shared very old manuscripts inscribed on copper plates. The Hemis Monastery in Ladakh has provided information about valuable Tibetan manuscripts," PM Modi added. (ANI)