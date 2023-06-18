Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mann Ki Baat key highlights: 'Collective force of India solves every problem,' says PM Modi

    Mann Ki Baat: Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the radio programme will be aired early this month as PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24.

    Mann Ki Baat 102nd edition LIVE key highlights: PM Modi addresses the nation early this month due to US visit AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 11:01 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 18) addressed the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister was aired at 11 am. Recently, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

    Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the radio programme will be aired early this month as PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

    Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, "Mann Ki Baat" started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.

    Mann Ki Baat: Here are key highlights of PM Modi's monthly radio programme:

    PM Narendra Modi talks about climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat.

    "I'm confident people of Kutch, who faced earthquake disaster decades ago, will once again recover from Cyclone Biparjoy," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi calls for protecting environment in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, saying man doesn't have control on natural calamity but can save environment.

    PM Modi also remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji whose 350 years of coronation is being celebrated this year

    "Be it the loftiest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective power of the people of India, provides a solution to every challenge," PM Modi said.

    PM Modi praises sportspersons for making India proud at international level in various sporting categories in June.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 11:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported AJR

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details AJR

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati AJR

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati

    Special Legend of the Mysore rockets that bloodied the British

    Legend of the Mysore rockets that bloodied the British

    Special The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    Recent Stories

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers osf

    USA captain Monank Patel reflects on team's journey and prospects for World Cup Qualifiers

    WATCH Sherlyn Chopra gets trolled for her VULGAR dress, SEXY dance moves at her song launch RBA

    WATCH: Sherlyn Chopra gets trolled for her VULGAR dress, SEXY dance moves at her song launch

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' Gathering in London (WATCH) osf

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted joining Krishna Das' 'Kirtan' gathering in London (WATCH)

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported AJR

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon