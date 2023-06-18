Mann Ki Baat key highlights: 'Collective force of India solves every problem,' says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the radio programme will be aired early this month as PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 18) addressed the 102nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister was aired at 11 am. Recently, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode which was aired on April 26 live across the country.

Usually held on the last Sunday of every month, the radio programme will be aired early this month as PM Modi is set to embark on a State visit to the United States from June 21 to 24. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host Modi for state dinner.

Touted as a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme, "Mann Ki Baat" started on October 3, 2014. So far, the programme addressed key topics ranging from women, social groups, youth and farmers. Along with 22 Indian languages, the radio programme is also broadcasted in 11 foreign languages.

Mann Ki Baat: Here are key highlights of PM Modi's monthly radio programme:

PM Narendra Modi talks about climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat.

"I'm confident people of Kutch, who faced earthquake disaster decades ago, will once again recover from Cyclone Biparjoy," PM Modi said.

PM Modi calls for protecting environment in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, saying man doesn't have control on natural calamity but can save environment.

PM Modi also remembered Chhatrapati Shivaji whose 350 years of coronation is being celebrated this year

"Be it the loftiest goal, be it the toughest challenge, the collective power of the people of India, provides a solution to every challenge," PM Modi said.

PM Modi praises sportspersons for making India proud at international level in various sporting categories in June.