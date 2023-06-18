Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

It is reportedly said that the disruption in train services has impacted three specific trains. The LTT- Vishakhapatnam express train has been detained at Ambarnath station's home signal, while one down Badlapur local train has been detained at Ulhasnagar station.

An empty EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rake known as a local train on Sunday (June 18) derailed leaving a disruption of Down (DN) train services between Kalyan and Karjat. The incident occurred at approximately 08:25 am when one trolley wheel of a coach in the empty rake service derailed.

The incident caused the empty local train rake to encroach onto the Down main line, which hampered train travel in the area. Work is being done to rerail the empty rake and get everything back to normal as quickly as feasible. The authorities apologise to any passengers who were inconvenienced.

Additionally, one down Ambarnath local train is also being held at the home signal of Ulhasnagar station. The inconvenience caused to passengers aboard these three trains is deeply regretted.

Presently, the Down section between Kalyan and Badlapur is blocked due to the incident. However, train services are operational in the Down section from Badlapur to Karjat and in the UP (Upwards) section from Karjat to Kalyan.

Authorities are working diligently to rectify the situation and restore normal train operations as soon as possible.

"Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and follow instructions from railway officials regarding alternative arrangements or delays caused by the incident" said a senior officer of CR.