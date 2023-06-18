Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported

    It is reportedly said that the disruption in train services has impacted three specific trains. The LTT- Vishakhapatnam express train has been detained at Ambarnath station's home signal, while one down Badlapur local train has been detained at Ulhasnagar station.

    Empty rake of EMU train derails in Mumbai, affects rail traffic; No casualties reported AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 10:35 AM IST

    An empty EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rake known as a local train on Sunday (June 18) derailed leaving a disruption of Down (DN) train services between Kalyan and Karjat. The incident occurred at approximately 08:25 am when one trolley wheel of a coach in the empty rake service derailed.

    The incident caused the empty local train rake to encroach onto the Down main line, which hampered train travel in the area. Work is being done to rerail the empty rake and get everything back to normal as quickly as feasible. The authorities apologise to any passengers who were inconvenienced.

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

    It is reportedly said that the disruption in train services has impacted three specific trains. The LTT- Vishakhapatnam express train has been detained at Ambarnath station's home signal, while one down Badlapur local train has been detained at Ulhasnagar station.

    Additionally, one down Ambarnath local train is also being held at the home signal of Ulhasnagar station. The inconvenience caused to passengers aboard these three trains is deeply regretted.

    Presently, the Down section between Kalyan and Badlapur is blocked due to the incident. However, train services are operational in the Down section from Badlapur to Karjat and in the UP (Upwards) section from Karjat to Kalyan.

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati

    Authorities are working diligently to rectify the situation and restore normal train operations as soon as possible.

    "Passengers are advised to stay updated with the latest announcements and follow instructions from railway officials regarding alternative arrangements or delays caused by the incident" said a senior officer of CR.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details AJR

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati AJR

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati

    Special Legend of the Mysore rockets that bloodied the British

    Legend of the Mysore rockets that bloodied the British

    Special The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 140 eminent persons sign petition seeking Press Freedom anr

    Case against Asianet News Reporter: 140 eminent persons sign petition seeking Press Freedom

    Recent Stories

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire RBA

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's SUPER glamorous photo shoot set internet on fire

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances osf

    Ashes 2023: Australia stage strong comeback - Khawaja shines with century, England regret after missed chances

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details AJR

    Two women shot dead by unidentified assailants in Delhi's RK Puram; check details

    EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss OTT: Bebika Dhurve joins as contestant says, ' I am fearless' RBA

    EXCLUSIVE-Bigg Boss OTT: Bebika Dhurve joins as contestant says, 'I am fearless'

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati AJR

    Assam floods: Nearly 37,000 people affected; Water level of Brahmaputra river rises in Guwahati

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon