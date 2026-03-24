Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa hailed the city's budget as 'historic,' praising its effective spending on infrastructure. The Rs. 103,000 crore 'Green Budget' focuses on sustainable development and social welfare measures.

Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted the importance of the Delhi budget, which was presented on Tuesday. He described the budget as historic for the city and praised Rekha Gupta's previous work, saying, "Delhi's budget is historic."

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Speaking to ANI, he added, "This budget is a very historic budget for Delhi for three main reasons. Last year, our party presented a budget of Rs. 100,000 crores. At that time, people were questioning Rekha Gupta ji about where the money would come from, how it would be spent, and whether it would actually be used effectively. Her experience proved that the entire amount was spent, and 30 per cent of it went into infrastructure." Sirsa explained that this shows the government is using funds effectively and strengthening Delhi's infrastructure, which will help the city develop further.

Budget Highlights and Financial Growth

He further said, "The 2026-27 budget totals Rs. 103,000 crores, with Rs. 30,799 crores allocated for capital projects. Around 75% of the budget comes from Delhi's own revenue, including GST and VAT, reflecting the city's growing self-reliance. Delhi's per capita income has reached Rs. 5,00,000 per person, marking a historic milestone." Sirsa highlighted that this shows Delhi's financial growth and stability.

'Green Budget' for Sustainable Development

He also pointed out, "This year's budget is called the 'Green Budget' because all projects from waste management and road transport to metro expansion are being implemented in an environmentally friendly way." He added that the budget focuses on sustainable development while improving infrastructure and urban services

Focus on Social Welfare and Empowerment

"The budget includes several social welfare measures. ICU beds in hospitals are now monitored in real time, so patients can easily find available beds. Students are being supported with bicycles for girls and laptops for top-performing students." Sirsa also said, "Women empowerment initiatives include licensing 1,000 new e-autos for female drivers and providing 2.5 crore sanitary pads in schools and colleges through vending machines. Gig workers have been provided with facilities for rest, meals, and charging devices."

An 'Inclusive' Budget for All

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also spoke on the budget's inclusiveness, emphasising its wide-ranging benefits. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This budget makes provisions for every section of society. It has been presented with all of Delhi's essential needs in mind. I can say that this budget not only focuses on developing Delhi but also takes into account the concerns of every community."

Singh explained that the budget aims to benefit all 3 crore residents of Delhi by providing employment for youth, healthcare, old-age pensions, and support for women and children.

Budget at a Glance

The Delhi Budget was presented in the Delhi Legislative Assembly with a total outlay of ₹1,03,700 crore, marking an increase of 3,700 crore, or about 3.7 per cent, compared to the previous year. Out of the total budget, 62,550 crore has been allocated for schemes and projects, while 41,150 crore has been earmarked for revenue and capital expenditure, according to the release. (ANI)