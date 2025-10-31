Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi blamed the RJD for the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama ahead of Bihar polls. He also alleged attacks on his party's candidates. Prashant Kishor condemned the killing, calling it a return of 'jungle raj'.

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday alleged Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) involvement in the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama. Manjhi also accused the RJD of attacking HAM(S) candidates ahead of the first phase of polling on November 6. He denied that the murder in Mokama is a failure of law and order in the State. "An order has been given to investigate the incident. The accused will be caught. We understand that RJD people are doing this deliberately. Our candidate in Tekari was also attacked, while the Atri candidate's car was also stopped, and party workers were beaten. There is no failure in law and order," Manjhi told reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dularchand Yadav was killed on Thursday during firing between the two sides while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Mokama.

Investigation Underway, 3 FIRs Filed

Earlier today, Patna Rural SP Vikram Sihag said that three FIRs have been registered in the Mokama murder case. "In a recent incident involving stone-throwing and attacks, three FIRs have been registered. The deceased's body was taken for last rites after the post-mortem. Continuous deployment is ongoing. The post-mortem on the deceased was conducted by three doctors of the medical board," Sihag said.

"A total of five accused have been identified by the deceased's grandson, while six accused have been named in another application. The police have registered cases against unidentified individuals," Sihag added.

Patna Rural SP further added that two arrests have been made so far related to the stone-throwing incident at the scene, and the investigation is being continued by utilising various evidence and other testimonies.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also sought a detailed report from the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) regarding the murder.

Prashant Kishor Condemns Killing, Cites 'Jungle Raj'

Prashant Kishor on Friday condemned the killing of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama and held the administration responsible for the incident, calling it a clear failure of law and order in the state. He said that such incidents reflect the persistence of the "jungle raj" that people of Bihar have long spoken about.

Kishor further clarified that Yadav wasn't officially the worker of Jan Suraaj; rather, he was supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate from Mokama, Priyadarshi Piyush. "He isn't officially a member of Jan Suraaj. He was supporting Piyush Ji, the official Jan Suraaj candidate. This shows that 'jungle-raj' that people have always talked of. Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of someone is the responsibility of the administration and those responsible for law and order, and it's their failure," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

Mokama: A 'Bahubali' Stronghold

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh, and Surajbhan Singh.

This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district of Bihar is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the political narrative of the region. Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh. Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. (ANI)