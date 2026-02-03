A man allegedly killed his 18-year-old daughter in Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, after his wife sought a divorce. The accused attacked the girl and his brother during a violent outburst. Police have taken him into custody and are investigating the case.

In a shocking incident that has stunned residents of the Kerala–Karnataka border region, an enraged husband allegedly murdered his 18-year-old daughter after his wife sought a divorce. The crime took place at Kunjathur near Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district on Sunday. The accused, identified as Umar Pasha, is said to have acted out of anger and frustration stemming from an ongoing family dispute, sending shockwaves through the local community.

Accused Attacks Daughter And Brother During Violent Outburst

According to police, Umar Pasha, a resident of Thoominadu Hill Top Nagar in Kunjathur, stabbed his daughter Zubaira with a knife, causing grievous injuries. Hearing her screams, Umar’s elder brother Shekunja rushed to intervene, but he too was attacked by the accused and sustained serious injuries. Zubaira was immediately rushed to hospital; however, doctors declared her dead on arrival. Shekunja is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

Police Investigation Underway, Accused In Custody

Upon receiving information, Manjeshwar police rushed to the spot, conducted a detailed inspection, and collected evidence from the scene. Following a post-mortem examination, Zubaira’s body was handed over to the family. Police have taken Umar Pasha into custody and are questioning him as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

Divorce Dispute Believed To Be Motive Behind Crime

Preliminary findings suggest that a domestic dispute between the husband and wife led to the tragic incident. Umar Pasha had reportedly been working abroad and returned to his hometown three months ago. His wife, Tahira (41), had allegedly sought a divorce and asked him to leave the house.

Police sources indicate that Umar, unable to cope with the situation, turned violent and attacked his daughter in a fit of rage.

Drug Use Angle Also Being Probed

It is also suspected that the accused may be a drug addict and could have committed the crime under the influence of narcotic substances. Police officials stated that this angle is being examined as part of the investigation. Further action will be taken based on the outcome of questioning and forensic reports.