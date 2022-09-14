Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress in Goa collapses, 8 MLAs dump party to join BJP

    The MLAs -- Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira -- were seen interacting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a viral photo after a resolution was passed in the Congress Legislature party to merge with the BJP.

    8 Congress MLAs set to join BJP in Goa?
    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

    In a significant setback for the Congress in Goa, eight Congress MLAs from the state have joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 

    Eight Congress MLAs who have jumped ship include former chief minister Digambar Kamat. The other MLAs -- Michael Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rudolf Fernandes and Aleixo Sequeira were seen interacting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in a viral photo after a resolution was passed in the Congress Legislature party to merge with the BJP.

    With this, the Congress party is now left with just three MLAs in the 40-member state assembly.

    In March this year, the BJP retained power in the coastal state after the state assembly elections. It has 20 MLAs in the assembly, while the Congress' strength is set to be depleted from 11 to three. 

    In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2022, 1:31 PM IST
