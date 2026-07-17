Congress MP Manish Tewari briefly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chandigarh. The interaction took place after the PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore in the city.

Congress MP Manish Tewari briefly interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Chandigarh programme, where PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore.

The Chandigarh MP was seen interacting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage after the event concluded. Union Minister J.P. Nadda was also part of the conversation.

PM Modi Launches Development Projects

Earlier in the day, addressing a public gathering, the Prime Minister said Chandigarh's development benefits not only the Union Territory but also neighbouring states, as he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

He described Chandigarh as a model of planned development and said the NDA government has consistently prioritised its growth. "Coming among all of you today fills my heart with a unique sense of joy. Chandigarh is not just a city; it has been a model of development for India. Chandigarh is known for its planned development, for a better lifestyle, better medical facilities, and along with all this, Chandigarh's identity is the blessings of Maa Chandika," PM Modi said.

He said Chandigarh's development has long been a hallmark of the NDA government's governance model. "With the development of Chandigarh, people's lives have been transformed. But its benefits extend beyond the city, reaching the people of Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh as well. I am aware that, from the point of view of healthcare, Chandigarh is an important centre. Today, the advanced healthcare facilities at PGI Chandigarh are being expanded, which will benefit lakhs of people," he said.

Reforms in Justice System

Highlighting reforms in the justice system, the Prime Minister said Chandigarh was the first place where the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began after the Centre replaced colonial-era criminal laws.

"You will recall that a year and a half ago, the country made a major reform in the justice system. We brought the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in place of the Penal Code. In other words, a justice-based legal system in place of punishment-based laws. The implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita began from Chandigarh itself," he said. (ANI)