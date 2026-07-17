Himachal's apple growers express serious concern over the proposed India-US FTA, fearing that removing import duties on US apples will make it difficult for them to get remunerative prices and will severely affect their livelihoods.

The Himachal Apple Growers' Association on Friday expressed serious concern over the proposed India-United States Free Trade Agreement (FTA), warning that reducing or eliminating import duties on American apples and other agricultural products would severely affect the livelihoods of apple growers in Himachal Pradesh. The concerns were raised at a meeting of the executive committee of the Association's Jubbal block, chaired by its president Sanjay Chauhan, in Jubbal.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the association said that apart from long-standing land-related issues, apple growers were now facing mounting economic challenges. "The proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement poses a serious threat to the state's apple economy. If import duties on apples and other agricultural products from the United States are removed, imported produce will become cheaper in the Indian market, making it difficult for Himachal's apple growers to receive remunerative prices for their produce," the association said.

Opposition to Weakening of MIS

The executive committee also opposed what it termed the gradual weakening of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). It alleged that after the Union Government discontinued budgetary support for the scheme in 2023, the state government was also gradually withdrawing from it. According to the association, new conditions introduced this year, including a reduction in procurement centres and gunny bags, would make the scheme less effective and create additional hardships for growers.

Concerns over Diseases and Reduced Subsidies

The association also expressed concern over the increasing incidence of premature leaf fall and other diseases affecting apple orchards across the state. It alleged that the Horticulture Department and concerned research institutions had failed to provide effective scientific solutions to these problems. At the same time, subsidies and government assistance for the horticulture sector were being reduced, while essential spray chemicals were reportedly unavailable through government channels. "As a result, growers are being forced to purchase expensive pesticides from the open market without adequate scientific guidance, while the problem of premature leaf fall continues to affect both production and income," the statement said.

Call to Action and Planned Protests

The association stressed that democratic and united pressure on the government was essential to resolve the growing challenges facing apple growers. It called for strengthening the organisation at the village level and mobilising growers across the state. The executive committee announced that the Himachal Apple Growers' Association would participate in the nationwide protest against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement on July 22, with a demonstration also scheduled to be held in Jubbal. The association also decided to send around ten representatives from Jubbal block to a state-level convention scheduled to be held at Kali Bari Hall in Shimla on July 25. Preparations would also begin for a proposed 'Jail Bharo' agitation on August 10, during which farmers and apple growers would be mobilised across villages through an extensive public outreach campaign, the association said.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Association president Sanjay Chauhan warned that if the government failed to address the concerns of apple growers and reconsider what he described as anti-farmer and anti-horticulture policies, growers across Himachal Pradesh would be compelled to launch a larger democratic movement to safeguard their livelihoods and rights. (ANI)