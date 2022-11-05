Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM

    Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "They raided my house, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found no evidence against me. They conducted an ED raid on my PA's house today and found nothing, so they arrested him and took him away."

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had arrested his personal assistant following a raid at his home in connection with the city's excise policy case, on Saturday. 

    The Delhi deputy CM tweeted and informed, "They raided my house, searched my bank lockers, and investigated my village but found no evidence against me. They conducted an ED raid on my PA's house today and found nothing, so they arrested him and took him away."

    The Aam Aadmi Party then slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying, "BJP people! Such fear of losing the election."

     

    BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia rebutted Manish Sisodia's claim, saying that he (Sisodia) is the number one accused and questioned why not probe agencies should look into such a case.

    "The fact that Kejriwal had to repeal the excise policy showed that the BJP's accusations were accurate," Bhatia continued.

    Meanwhile, the ED is conducting searches in the national capital linking the Delhi excise policy case. People close to Manish Sisodia are also being investigated. As of now, no arrests have been made.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in August in connection with the excise policy controversy.
     

    Last Updated Nov 5, 2022, 3:46 PM IST
