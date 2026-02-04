Newly elected BJP Legislature Party Leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh met Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla and submitted a claim to form a BJP-led NDA government, aiming to end the President's Rule imposed in the state since February 2025.

BJP Stakes Claim to Form Government in Manipur

BJP Legislature Party Leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday met Governor Ajay Bhalla at the Lok Bhavan in Imphal. In a post on X, BJP MP Sambit Patra said Singh had submitted a claim to form a BJP-led NDA government in the state.

"BJP Manipur Legislature Party Leader Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh met the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Bhalla, at the Lok Bhavan today and submitted the claim to form the BJP-led NDA government," the post read. BJP Manipur Legislature Party Leader Shri Yumnam Khemchand Singh met the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Bhalla, at the Lok Bhavan today and submitted the claim to form the BJP-led NDA government.@LokBhavManipur @YKhemchandSingh pic.twitter.com/FvlKSuFwsc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) February 4, 2026

Yumnam Khemchand Singh Elected Legislature Party Leader

A day earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Yumnam Khemchand Singh as its legislature party leader during the Manipur Legislative Party meeting at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also congratulated the newly elected legislature party leader, wishing him a successful and impactful tenure. Chugh took to X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Shri @YKhemchandSingh on being elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader of Manipur. I extend my heartfelt best wishes for a successful and impactful tenure. Under the able guidance and visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji, your vast experience, unwavering commitment, and strong leadership will further strengthen the party and help fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur."

Background: President's Rule and Ethnic Violence

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister following months of intermittent violence in the state, following ethnic tensions between the Kuki Zo and Meitei ethnic groups.

Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026." The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. (ANI)