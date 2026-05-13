Three Christian priests were killed and five others injured after their vehicle was ambushed in Manipur. The group, members of the Thadou Baptist Association, was travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi for a church meeting when the attack happened.

Three Christian priests were killed and five others injured in a targeted attack on their vehicle in Manipur. The group was travelling from Churachandpur to Kangpokpi when they were ambushed by armed assailants. Community sources said the victims were senior priests on their way to an inter-association church meeting. The group was returning in two vehicles after attending a church conference in Churachandpur. Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

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The deceased have been identified as Rev. V. Sitlhou, Rev. Kaigoulen, and Pastor Paogoulen. All three were members of the Thadou Baptist Association.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) has strongly condemned the killings. The organisation alleged that NSCN-IM cadres colluded with the ZUF for the attack, calling it a “pre-planned” act to sabotage ongoing peace efforts. KOHUR stated that the priests were actively involved in reconciliation initiatives between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities, which included recent consultations held in Nagaland.

The armed attack took place on Wednesday morning in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, killing the three Kuki church leaders and leaving five others with serious injuries.