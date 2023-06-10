Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When 'Gayatri Mantra' lifted spirits of stranded Air India passengers in Russia's Magadan (WATCH)

    On June 6, an Air India direct flight AI173 from Delhi to San Francisco, United States with over 200 passengers made an emergency landing in the Far East of Russia in Magadan. About 40 hours later, an alternate flight was finally taken the stranded passengers to San Francisco. 

    An Air India flight had made an emergency landing at Magadan airport in Russia due to a technical problem in an engine. The Russians were seen coming forward to help Indians there and chanted "Gayatri Mantra" while sitting in a cafe. The video is now viral on social media.

    The stranded Indians were also seen sharing stories of Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty, Raj Kapoor from the Bollywood film industry.

    But the Air India AI173 flight that went from Delhi to Magadan remains in the Russian Tundra. And it is likely to remain that way for a while; maybe months, as officials figure out a way to get the aircraft out and back to India.

    AI173, a widebody Boeing 777 aircraft, had to make an emergency landing due to a technical snag in one of its engines. It landed safely, which was fortunate.

