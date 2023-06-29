Manipur violence a planned conspiracy, says Archbishop from Kerala

According to Mar Joseph Pamplany, the riots in Manipur is a planned conspiracy against Christian Churches and it is the responsibility of the Centre to bring down the tension and ensure freedom as guaranteed.

Kannur: Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tellicherry Mar Joseph Pamplany said that the Manipur violence is a planned conspiracy. He claimed that the Christian Church was the target of the riots and stated that it is the nation's rulers who are responsible for ensuring the freedoms guaranteed by the system of government. He also accused that both the state and central governments have failed to bring the violence under control.

Pamplany said," It is up to the Prime Minister when he should respond to the issues in the country. However, when he went to the US, he said that there is no discrimination in India. It would be better if such statements are made after examining the suffering people in Manipur."

Earlier, Pamplany was in the headlines when he offered to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Centre increases the rubber procurement price to Rs 300 per kg. He had made the offer on behalf of farmers distressed at the falling and not on behalf of the Catholic Church.

Since the battles between the Kuki and Meiti groups in May, several incidences of crowd build-up attempted violence, and arson has been recorded in the region of Manipur which is riddled with conflict. The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was burnt down by a mob of 1200 which lobbed petrol bombs.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence.

