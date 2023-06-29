Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur violence a planned conspiracy, says Archbishop from Kerala

    According to Mar Joseph Pamplany, the riots in Manipur is a planned conspiracy against Christian Churches and it is the responsibility of the Centre to bring down the tension and ensure freedom as guaranteed.

    Manipur violence a planned conspiracy, says Archbishop Mar Joseph Pamplany from Kerala anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 29, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Kannur: Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Tellicherry Mar Joseph Pamplany said that the Manipur violence is a planned conspiracy. He claimed that the Christian Church was the target of the riots and stated that it is the nation's rulers who are responsible for ensuring the freedoms guaranteed by the system of government.  He also accused that both the state and central governments have failed to bring the violence under control.

    Also read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

    Pamplany said," It is up to the Prime Minister when he should respond to the issues in the country. However, when he went to the US, he said that there is no discrimination in India. It would be better if such statements are made after examining the suffering people in Manipur."

    Earlier, Pamplany was in the headlines when he offered to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala to open its account in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Centre increases the rubber procurement price to Rs 300 per kg. He had made the offer on behalf of farmers distressed at the falling and not on behalf of the Catholic Church.

    Since the battles between the Kuki and Meiti groups in May, several incidences of crowd build-up attempted violence, and arson has been recorded in the region of Manipur which is riddled with conflict. The attacks in Manipur come a day after the home of the Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh was burnt down by a mob of 1200 which lobbed petrol bombs.

    Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence.

    Also read: Manipur govt to invoke 'no work-no pay' rule soon for its employees who don't attend office; check details
     

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested AJR

    Delhi horror: Minor girl gangraped in Shahbad dairy area park, 3 arrested

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares big update, says 'investigation in progress' AJR

    Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Devendra Fadnavis shares BIG update, says 'investigation in progress'

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence AJR

    Who is Sakshi Kochhar, 18-year-old becomes youngest Indian to obtain commercial pilot licence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to him victims of violence

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023 Live updates: Check out the prize money, winners anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-476 29 June 2023: Check out the prize money, winners Here

    Recent Stories

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghav Lawrence's film, big announcement tomorrow MSW

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghav Lawrence's film, big announcement tomorrow

    Ajaz Khan on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail: 'You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this' ADC

    Ajaz Khan on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail: 'You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this'

    Amazon accidentally reveals prices of iQOO Neo 7 Pro Motorola Razr 40 Realme Narzo 60 gcw

    Amazon reveals iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Motorola Razr 40 & Realme Narzo 60 prices

    SPY Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film RBA

    SPY Review: Read THIS before booking tickets for Nikhil Siddhartha's latest film

    Akshardham to Birla Mandir: Delhi temples to visit with family ATG

    Akshardham to Birla Mandir: Delhi temples to visit with family

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon