Congress leader Rahul Gandhi heads to Manipur to meet victims of violence

The Congress party claims that Rahul Gandhi's visit will provide a healing touch so that society can move from conflict to peace. It also expressed its solidarity with "all individuals affected by the violence and those who have been displaced amidst the ongoing turmoil"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in violence-hit Manipur on Thursday where he will meet the affected families at relief camps and interact with representatives of the civil society. After his arrival in Churachandpur district, Rahul will visit relief camps at Greenwood Academy, Tuibong and the Churachandpur Government College. Here he will be interacting with civil society representatives. He will be also visiting relief camps at Kojengbam and Moirang relief camps in the Bishnupur district.

In a statement before the former Congress president's departure from Delhi, the Congress party took to Twitter to state that it stands with "all victims of the violence and those displaced in the ongoing unrest".

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in a Tweet, "Manipur has been burning for nearly two months and desperately needs a healing touch so that society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate."

Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress leader, Okram Ibobi Singh, has appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and extend their cooperation during Rahul Gandhi's upcoming two-day visit to the state. Singh emphasized the importance of calm and cooperation, stating, "We appeal to the people of Manipur, please maintain peace, calm, and extend cooperation during Rahul Gandhi's visit."

The Congress party has been strongly criticizing the BJP governments at both the central and state levels for their handling of the recent violence. They have already demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

It is worth noting that the Assam Rifles have successfully evacuated over 50,000 displaced individuals from all communities affected by the violence in Manipur. These individuals have been provided with safe passage, shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Earlier, on June 24, Home Minister Amit Shah assured the restoration of peace in the state. However, opposition parties expressed concern over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apparent silence on the matter during the all-party meeting on the violence in Manipur.