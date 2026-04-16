In a coordinated operation in Manipur, security forces from the Indian Army, CAPF, and Manipur Police dismantled and destroyed ten re-established hostile bunkers in the Jalenbung Hills and Thoyee Heights areas along NH-202.

In continuation of ongoing operations astride national highway (NH)-202, the security forces led by Red Shield Division launched coordinated Joint Area Domination Patrols again in the general areas of Jalenbung hills and Thoyee Heights, aimed at maintaining security and preventing re-establishment of hostile infrastructure. The operation commenced with two joint columns comprising teams from the Indian Army, CAPF and Manipur Police carrying out the operation on both sides of the highway, respectively, an official release said.

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Coordinated Bunkers Destruction

Action in Jalenbung Hills

In the Jalenbung Hills, a systematic sweep resulted in the identification and subsequent destruction of multiple bunkers that had previously been dismantled but were found to be re-established. A total of five such bunkers were destroyed in the area.

Operation in Thoyee Heights

Simultaneously, in Thoyee Heights, a series of bunkers along the Mahadev Hills and Thoyee Heights were identified. Five repaired bunkers that had earlier been dismantled were destroyed again. Overall, a total of ten bunkers were destroyed during the coordinated operation.

Sustained Efforts for Regional Stability

The operation underscores the continued synergised resolve of the security forces to deny any attempts at re-establishment of hostile firing positions, while ensuring peace and stability in the region through sustained and coordinated efforts. (ANI)