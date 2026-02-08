Manipur security forces arrested four militants, including cadres of PREPAK, KYKL, and UNLF, for extortion. Mortars and IEDs were recovered near the Indo-Myanmar border, and 70 acres of illegal poppy plantation were destroyed in Ukhrul.

Four Militants Arrested in Crackdown

Security forces conducted extensive search operations in Manipur, leading to the arrest of four people involved in alleged extortion and criminal activities in the state. According to a press note from Manipur Police, security forces arrested an extortionist active cadre of PREPAK (Pro), Sagolsem Joychandra Singh (47), from Kongba Nandeibam Leikai area in Imphal East district.

In another operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK, Seram Manimatum Meetei (20), from Senjam Khunou Mayai Leikai, Imphal West district.

Security forces arrested an extortionist KYKL cadre, Takhelambam Mohen Singh, from Kakching Lamkhai area under Kakching police station in Kakching district.

On Friday, the security forces arrested a Lieutenant of UNLF (K), Sorokhaibam Rosses (40), from the Canchipur area in Imphal West district.

Explosives Recovered and Destroyed

In another operation, security forces recovered mortars and two IEDs from eneral area of Yangoubung along the Indo-Myanmar Border in Tengnoupal district. Later, the same was destroyed in situ by the Bomb Disposal team, police said.

Illegal Poppy Plantation Destroyed

Additionally, a combined team of security forces and the forest department destroyed 70 acres of illegal poppy plantation at Sihai hill in Ukhrul district. Four huts found at the plantation sites were burnt and destroyed, the police said.

Heightened Security Measures Across State

"A total of 114 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; none were detained. Movement of 303 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations, and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles," police said in a statement.

Police Undergo NATGRID Training

Earlier, Manipur Police organised a one-day training programme on the "National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID)" at the Auditorium Hall of the New Manipur Police Headquarters, Mantripukhri, with the assistance of the NATGRID team, Ministry of Home Affairs, as per directions of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The programme was aimed at familiarising police officers with NATGRID's features and operational scope, enabling effective intelligence sharing and data-driven investigations. Around 150 officers from various units participated both physically and through video conferencing, according to a release. (ANI)