On the third anniversary of the Manipur crisis, candlelight vigils were held in Imphal to remember victims. A massive rally demanded NRC implementation, deportation of illegal immigrants, and a resolution to the ongoing violence in the state.

Vigils Held to Remember Victims

Candlelight vigils were held at multiple locations across Imphal on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing Manipur crisis, which began on May 3, 2023. Various civil society organisations, including Uripok Apunba Lup, Arambai Tenggol, COCOMI, and others, organised the observances to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the violence.

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At Uripok, the vigil was held at Lamboikhongnangkhong Community Hall. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organised its programme at Kangla Nongpok Thong, while the Kanglei People's Confederation held a similar event at BT Park gate. Participants lit candles and observed moments of silence in remembrance of the victims. Speaking on the occasion, Vice President of Uripok Apunba Lup, Tarunkumar, said that people had gathered to pay homage to those who lost their lives since the outbreak of the crisis in 2023. He stated that many people have been killed, several displaced, and some remain untraceable even after three years of the conflict. He appealed for unity among indigenous communities of Manipur, including Meitei, Tangkhul, Mao, Maram, Moyon, Monsang, and others, as well as communities residing in the valley, to collectively work towards peace and stability in the state. Tarunkumar further urged the identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in accordance with the law, stressing the need for updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC). He expressed hope that such measures would help restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Mass Rally Demands Government Action

Additionally, thousands of people took part in a rally held to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing crisis in Manipur. The rally began at Nambol Sabal Leikai Community Hall in Bishnupur district and proceeded up to Kodompokpi Lamkhai in Imphal West before returning to the starting point. The rally was organised by the United Protection Committee (UPC), a united body comprising 223 clubs, organisations, and Meira Paibi groups from Oinam Assembly Constituency, Nambol Assembly Constituency, Konthoujam Assembly Constituency, Wangoi Assembly Constituency, and Naoriya Pakhanglakpa Assembly Constituency. Participants raised several demands, including the protection of Manipur's territorial integrity, deportation of alleged illegal immigrants, implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) prior to the Census, and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs). The rally also called for justice in connection with the incidents at T. Kasom village and Tronglaobi, removal of central security forces from the state, and the resignation of the government, alleging its inability to effectively handle the ongoing crisis.

Thokchom Lamjingba alias Netaji, convener of the United Protection Committee (UPC), said, "The government should protect the life of the people and property, and maintain peace and law and order. This rally is not against the government, but to empower it to protect the people of Manipur and restore order." He further said, "We demand to root out Kuki Narco terrorists from Manipur and resolve the present crisis as early as possible. If the government cannot resolve and root out the Kuki Narco terrorists from Manipur, the government should be dissolved." (ANI)