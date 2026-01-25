Manipur security forces seized significant arms and ammunition, including RPGs, grenades, and IEDs, from Churachandpur and Imphal West. Operations ahead of Republic Day also led to the arrest of a KCP militant and two others with explosives.

Security forces in Manipur have made significant recoveries of arms and ammunition ahead of Republic Day, as part of their efforts to maintain law and order in the state. On Saturday, the security forces recovered 3 RPG ammunitions, 5 30mm grenades,1 Bolt Action Rifle (303 caliber), 2 Pumpi (Local Canon) medium range, 3 Pumpi shellsm 2 single-barrel rifles and 10 SBBL cartridges from the area between Loilamkot and Nalon under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur district.

Separate Operation in Imphal West

In a separate operation in Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai area under Wangoi -PS, Imphal West, the security forces recovered 2 modified .303 rifles, 3 pistols with magazines, 6 magazines of different arms, 3 No. 36 HE Grenades, 23 rounds of live ammunition, 1 detonator, 4 mortar bomb shellsm 1 IED and 1 kg of explosives.

Key Arrests in Anti-Extremist Drive

They also arrested Salam Bishapati Singh, an active cadre of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba), a notable win in the effort to dismantle local extortion networks and C Sangkunga Mizo and Michael Lalnithang from Pherzawl District by the Assam Rifles on the Jiribam-Tipaimukh road involved a significant haul of 30 gelatin sticks and 20 detonators, materials typically used for crafting powerful IEDs.

These search operations are part of a broader "area domination" strategy to ensure that Republic Day proceedings can proceed without disruption from extremist elements.

Details of Pherzawl District Arrests

Earlier, on January 22, security forces arrested two individuals from the area between Buraikhal and Lower Kharkhuplien under Parbung police station in Pherzawl district. The arrested persons were identified as C Sangkunga Mizo (58) of Surtuinek village and Michael Lalnithang (27) of Sibapurikhal. From them, authorities recovered 30 gelatin sticks, 20 detonators, safety fuse, approximately 20 metres of wire, cash amounting to Rs 1.02 lakh, a white Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS-11 EC-9770, and two mobile phones.

The operations are part of intensified efforts to curb militancy and ensure peace and security across the state as India will be celebrating its 77th Republic Day on 26th January 2026. (ANI)