Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam condemned the Konsakhul village violence, calling the hostage-taking and killing of civilians 'acts of terrorism' and 'inhuman', while expressing deep anguish over the prolonged conflict in Manipur.

Manipur Violence: MP Condemns 'Inhuman' Killings

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Friday strongly condemned the recent violence in Konsakhul village, describing the hostage-taking and killing of innocent civilians as "acts of terrorism" and among the most inhuman incidents witnessed since the outbreak of the Manipur conflict in 2023. Speaking to reporters after meeting displaced villagers and family members of the victims from Konsakhul village at Makhan in Kangpokpi district, the parliamentarian expressed deep anguish over the continuing cycle of violence that has engulfed the state.

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"This is a painful reality that we have been witnessing since 2023," he said. "Instead of being contained and controlled, the violence has spread to more areas, drawing in more communities. Even small communities such as the Liangmai people have been affected."

'One of the Most Hideous Crimes Imaginable'

Akoijam said that while Manipur has witnessed numerous killings during the prolonged unrest, the recent incident stood out for its brutality. "People may kill each other during riots or communal violence, but taking hostages and then killing them in cold blood is completely unacceptable. To me, it is one of the most hideous crimes imaginable. It is nothing short of an act of terrorism," he asserted.

Humanity and Brutality in Stark Contrast

At the same time, he praised the humanitarian gesture shown by those who facilitated the safe release of 14 hostages during the crisis, calling it a shining example of the values that still endure among the people of Manipur. "The release of those 14 individuals is one of the finest examples of what human beings are capable of. As a Manipuri, I am proud that our people can display such compassion and humanity. It reflects the civilisation, culture and moral strength that still exist in our society," he said.

Contrasting that act of humanity with the recent killings, Akoijam said the tragedy represented the exact opposite of the values that should guide society. "This incident is deeply unfortunate and deserves the strongest condemnation. It is not enough merely to express regret. Every right-thinking person, regardless of community, must speak out against such acts," he stated.

No Normalcy, Government's Duty Questioned

The Lok Sabha member also emphasised the need for justice and accountability, saying he would do everything within his capacity to ensure that the legal system responds appropriately. Turning his attention to the broader situation in the state, Prof. Akoijam rejected any suggestion that such incidents indicate a return to normalcy or peace. "Violence cannot be cited as evidence that peace is returning to Manipur. To suggest otherwise would amount to denying the harsh reality that people continue to face," he added.

Expressing frustration over the prolonged conflict, he said the state has endured continuous violence since 2023 and warned that the situation has already gone too far. "We have been witnessing this violence non-stop since 2023. It has gone too far--far too far," he said.

Questioning the government's handling of the crisis, Akoijam argued that maintaining law and order and protecting citizens' lives and property remain the fundamental responsibilities of any administration. "The government's duty is to maintain law and order and safeguard the lives and property of its citizens. From 2023 onwards, people have not seen meaningful action in that direction. That reality should be clear not only to the people of Manipur but to anyone observing the situation anywhere in the world," Akoijam said.

The MP said by reiterating his call for justice, accountability, and a united stand against violence, stressing that lasting peace can only be achieved through the protection of human life, the rule of law, and the rejection of all forms of brutality. Bimol also listened to the problems and grievances of the victims and talked to the chairman of Konsakhul village. (ANI)