Manipur elections 2022: PM Modi slams Congress with 'Mr 10 per cent' jibe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the Congress during Manipur's 2017 Assembly elections as he kicked start the BJP's campaign for the second phase of polls in Manipur. In a virtual poll rally, PM Modi said that when Congress was ruling the state, the key leader was named "Mr 10 per cent."

While criticizing the Congress party, PM Modi did not directly name the leader. It is widely interpreted as an implicit reference to corruption allegations levelled against three-time Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

The BJP had accused Singh of pocketing 10 per cent of all government projects he sanctioned during the run-up to the previous Assembly elections. There were also suspicions that only those who could pay huge bribes would be given government posts, therefore favouring only the 10 per cent of the population who could afford it.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigated money laundering charges and embezzlement of government funds against the former CM Okram Ibobi Singh. Singh has denied all the allegations.

PM Modi made several severe allegations of corruption and sectarianism and even accused the grand old party of flaming insurgency. The PM added that Congress did not develop Manipur. The party prevented Manipur from peace. It encouraged militancy and widened the hill-valley divide in the state.

"(Former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee had set up a dedicated department for the northeast, but when the UPA came to power in 2004, they made it inactive. With the weakening of Congress, their divide and rule policy has also weakened in Manipur," said PM Modi.

He said that the BJP was urging its cadre to visit the hills and villages to communicate with the public and that his party and its partners would return to power with a full majority.

In the previous rallies in the state, the PM claimed that the blockades that hindered the state's development had become the past during the BJP's rule. PM Modi said, "This is the decade of development, and the state is rapidly moving forward towards that."

PM Modi also highlighted that the BJP-led government had integrated the state into the country's railways network.

PM Modi said that Manipur is known for skill development, startups, and sport. He also added that the BJP-led government would have a ₹ 100 crore plan to encourage startups in the state. "We will also come up with a Manipur Skill University," PM Modi added.

Other topics he spoke about were taking credit for the Manipur Sports University, providing tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and promising to create a hospital in the state "like AIIMS in Delhi."

Manipur is voting in two phases, on February 28, the first phase was concluded. And the second is on March 5. The elections are held for the 60-member state assembly. On March 10, the counting of votes will take place.

