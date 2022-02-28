  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipur Election 2022: CM Biren Singh confident of winning, says people admire PM Modi

    Speaking to the media after voting, Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be elected to power in the state. He stated, "The BJP expects to win at least 30 of the 38 seats in the first round. Manipur's people admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    Manipur Election 2022 CM Biren Singh confident of winning says people admire PM Modi gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Imphal, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh voted on Monday at Shrivan High School in Imphal, when voting for Manipur Assembly elections began. Singh is running from his traditional home constituency of Heingang in Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is running for a fifth term in office in the state.

    Speaking to the media after voting, Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be elected to power in the state. He stated, "The BJP expects to win at least 30 of the 38 seats in the first round. Manipur's people admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "I implore the residents of my constituency, as well as all other voters, to cast their important ballots and use the democratic authority granted by the Constitution," he continued.

    Prior to voting, the Chief Minister visited a nearby shrine and offered prayers. On Monday, voting for the first round of Manipur Assembly elections began in 38 seats spanning five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

    The polls opened at 7 am and will close at 4 pm today. Voters who are COVID positive or under quarantine will be permitted to vote in the final hour, between 3 and 4 p.m.
    A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, are running in today's election.

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: 8.94% voter turn recorded during early hours

     

    Also Read | Manipur Election 2022: EC revises poll schedule, first phase on Feb 28, second on March 5

    Also Read | Assembly Election 2022: 15 special observers to supervise and monitor polls in poll-bound states, says EC

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students

    Manipur Election 2022 time date key constituencies candidates voting percentage gcw

    Manipur Election 2022: 8.94% voter turn recorded during early hours

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    India abstains again, explains why it did not vote on UNSC resolution on Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Poland allows Indian evacuees to enter the country without any visa

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: Helplines issued for Indians stranded in Ukraine; check state-wise numbers

    Recent Stories

    SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Salma Hayek and more RCB

    SAG Awards 2022 red carpet: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Salma Hayek and more

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia war: India considers Budapest route for stranded students

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Google temporarily disables maps live traffic details in Ukraine

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: Manchester City, West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 27 review: United held by Watford, other top sides win

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins fight against Russia gcw

    Former Miss Grand Ukraine, Anastasiia Lenna, joins fight against Russia

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic on CFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Many good teams are struggling - KBFC's Vukomanovic on CFC win

    Video Icon