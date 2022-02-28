Manipur Election 2022: CM Biren Singh confident of winning, says people admire PM Modi

Speaking to the media after voting, Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be elected to power in the state. He stated, "The BJP expects to win at least 30 of the 38 seats in the first round. Manipur's people admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh voted on Monday at Shrivan High School in Imphal, when voting for Manipur Assembly elections began. Singh is running from his traditional home constituency of Heingang in Imphal East. Notably, the Chief Minister is running for a fifth term in office in the state.

Speaking to the media after voting, Singh expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be elected to power in the state. He stated, "The BJP expects to win at least 30 of the 38 seats in the first round. Manipur's people admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi." "I implore the residents of my constituency, as well as all other voters, to cast their important ballots and use the democratic authority granted by the Constitution," he continued.

Prior to voting, the Chief Minister visited a nearby shrine and offered prayers. On Monday, voting for the first round of Manipur Assembly elections began in 38 seats spanning five districts, including Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, and Kangpokpi.

The polls opened at 7 am and will close at 4 pm today. Voters who are COVID positive or under quarantine will be permitted to vote in the final hour, between 3 and 4 p.m.

A total of 173 candidates, including 15 women, are running in today's election.

