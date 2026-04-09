Manipur government has relaxed the curfew in Imphal West for four hours daily. Meanwhile, internet services were suspended in five districts for three days following a violent incident where two minor siblings were killed, sparking public outrage.

Curfew Relaxed in Imphal West

The Manipur government has granted a relaxation in the ongoing curfew in Imphal West district, allowing residents to leave their homes only between 5-9 AM. In an order, modifying the previous restriction on movement, K Jadumani Singh, District Magistrate (LA), Imphal West District, said that outside of this four-hour morning window, a strict curfew remains in effect until 5:00 AM the following day.

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Even during the morning relaxation period, the order prohibits any gathering of five or more people and strictly bans the carrying of items like sticks, stones, weapons, or explosives. These relaxations on restrictions are provided for public safety and require that no activities disturb the maintained law and order situation in the region.

However, specific groups are entirely exempt from these restrictions, including law enforcement, healthcare workers, emergency services, and employees of the Power Department. Additionally, the RBI, commercial banks, and the judicial system, including the High Court of Manipur and local tribunals, will remain operational. This modified schedule will stay in force until the District Magistrate provides a further update.

Internet Services Suspended in Five Districts

Earlier on Tuesday, internet services were suspended in five districts of Manipur, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur, for three days starting at 2:00 PM. The decision was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation, amid concerns that anti-social elements could misuse social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to spread misinformation, hate speech, and provocative content.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in 5 (five) districts of Manipur viz, Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur, there exists apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the public which might have serious repercussions on the law-and-order situation in the State of Manipur," the order said.

Violent Attack Triggers Unrest

The decision comes in the wake of a tragic and violent incident in the Tronglaobi Awang Leikai area. Suspected militants allegedly attacked a residence around 1:00 AM, killing two minor siblings, a 5-year-old boy and his 5-month-old sister, while they were asleep. Their mother was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

The attack sparked widespread anger among local residents. In protest, demonstrators set fire to at least three trucks and blocked the Imphal-Tidim Road at several points, disrupting traffic and heightening tensions in the region.

(ANI)