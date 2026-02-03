Manipur Congress president K. Meghachandra has filed a writ petition in the High Court of Manipur. The plea alleges unconstitutional acts by the Governor and seeks the dissolution of the state's 12th Legislative Assembly under Article 174.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee president, K. Meghachandra, has moved the High Court of Manipur on what he alleges are the unconstitutional acts of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla under Article 174(1) and for dissolution of the remainder of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2) of the Constitution.

On January 29, Meghachandra approached the court through a writ petition. The petition challenged the actions of the Governor under Article 174 of the Indian Constitution for the Chief Justice to consider via an appropriate Division Bench. The Manipur PCC president alleged that the Manipur Governor has been involved in unconstitutional acts under Article 174 (1), further seeking dissolution of the remaining term of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174 (2) of the Indian Constitution. "Manipur PCC President K. Meghachandra has moved the High Court of Manipur on unconstitutional acts of Manipur Governor under Article 174(1) and for dissolution of the remainder of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly under Article 174(2) of the Constitution..." the writ petition stated.

Legal Representation in the Case

While Senior Advocate N. Bhupendra Meitei is appearing as the counsel for the petitioner in this case, the Union of India and other respondents are represented by Kh. Samarjit, learned Deputy Solicitor General of India, assisted by N. Nongdamba. Meanwhile, the Manipur government was represented by Advocate General Lenin Hijam, along with Deputy Government Advocate O. Raran Kumar.

Petition Referred to Chief Justice

The matter deals with the interpretation of Article 174 of the Indian Constitution, the court observed. It is referred to the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, A. Guneshwar Sharmafor consideration of the integral issues involved in the writ petition by an appropriate Division Bench. "On perusal of the file, it is seen that the present matter involves the interpretation of Article 174 of the Constitution of India. In exercising the power under Rule 3 Sub Rule (1) (d) of Chapter IV-A of the High Court of Manipur Rules, 2019, the matter is referred to Hon'ble the Chief Justice for placing before the appropriate Division Bench in view of the important issues involved in the present writ petition," the writ petition stated.

The court clarified that no legal notices have been issued to any respondants til now in this matter, the registry has been directed only to place the file before the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court for further administrative orders regarding the listing of the case. (ANI)