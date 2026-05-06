Churachandpur District Police in Manipur has been awarded the Governor's Unit Citation for 2025-26. Their efforts included arresting 150 accused, major anti-drug operations, and launching Project 'Hin-Chi' to replace poppy with cash crops.

Churachandpur District Police has been awarded the Governor's Unit Citation for its work in 2025-2026, officials said. During the period, the district police arrested 150 accused across NDPS, Arms Act, POCSO, UAPA and other offences, according to the governor's citation.

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Achievements Leading to the Award

Meanwhile, anti-drug operations led to 40 major seizures worth Rs 123.6 crore and the destruction of over 150 acres of illegal poppy cultivation. Counter-insurgency efforts resulted in the recovery of 285 firearms, ammunition, explosives and war-like stores. The District Police Cyber Cell also recovered 160 stolen mobile phones.

Officials noted that "effective policing ensured reduced violence, seamless VVIP security including the visit of Honourable PM, and strengthened community engagement through impactful initiatives." On behalf of all ranks of Churachandpur District Police, the SP Churachandpur received the unit citation from the Governor.

Project 'Hin-Chi': Replacing Poppy with Legal Crops

Earlier in April, the Churachandpur District Police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), officially launched Project 'Hin-Chi'.Meaning "Seeds of Life," the initiative aims to replace illicit poppy fields with legal, high-yield cash crops across the district's most vulnerable regions.

The project marks a shift from purely punitive measures to a community-centric model of "risk to resilience," focusing on the socio-economic transformation of farming families. The initiative targets three sensitive areas within the district where poppy cultivation has historically been prevalent.

Empowering Farmers with Resources and Funding

By taking village chiefs and 127 beneficiary households "into confidence," the police and NCB have successfully encouraged a transition to lawful agriculture. To kickstart this transition, the following resources were distributed: 55,000 kg of ginger seeds, 450 kg of pea seeds and 6,500 banana saplings.

The project is bolstered by a ₹28 lakh Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) grant from Segula Technologies, a Chennai-based technology firm. This funding has allowed the District Police to provide high-quality seeds and saplings to farmers free of cost, removing the initial financial barrier to switching crops. (ANI)