BJP MLAs from Manipur are meeting in Delhi ahead of the end of President's rule. An NDA partners' meeting will follow, with former CM N Biren Singh hopeful of a positive response. President's rule was imposed in the state on Feb 13, 2025.

BJP, NDA Partners Hold Key Meetings in Delhi

A meeting of BJP MLAs from Manipur is being held in the national capital days ahead of the end of the President's rule in the northeastern state. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of NDA partners in the state.

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 last year and was later extended by Parliament in August last year for another six months.

Former CM Biren Singh Hopeful

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday that NDA partners in the state have been called to Delhi for a meeting. "All NDA partners have been invited....Let's hope for a positive response," Biren Singh told reporters.

"The government is a continuing process. I try my best to change the landscape in the state of Manipur," he added.

Background on President's Rule and Violence Probe

President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, after N Biren Singh stepped down as Chief Minister following months of intermittent violence in the state, following ethnic tensions between the Kuki Zo and Meitei ethnic groups.

Union Home Ministry in December gave another extension to the Commission of Inquiry probing the ethnic violence in Manipur, instructing it to submit its report "as soon as possible, but no later than May 20, 2026." The commission is tasked with probing the ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur on May 3, 2023, examining its causes as well as the authorities' response. (ANI)