    Jharkhand: 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details

    On Tuesday, Police authorities revealed that the victims included a 12-year-old boy and two adults. The five individuals who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical treatment at MMCH in Daltonganj.

    Jharkhand 4 dead, several injured as car runs over crowd in Palamu; check details AJR
    First Published Aug 29, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    In a tragic incident that occurred on Monday (August 28) night, a speeding car struck a group of people in Palamu district of Jharkhand, resulting in the death of three individuals and leaving five others with severe injuries. The accident took place around 9:30pm near Baraon village under Chainpur police station limits in Palamu district.

    Rupesh Kumar Dubey, the officer in charge of Chainpur police station, provided further details, stating, "The deceased were identified as Rohit Chourasia (12), Udal Chourasia (40), and Madhu Mahto (45). Rohit and Udal hailed from Nagwa village. Although they belonged to the same Chourasia clan, they were not related."

    Madhu Mahto was a resident of Danda village under Garhwa police station. The postmortem examination of the deceased was conducted at MMCH Daltonganj on Tuesday. Dubey explained, "A new luxury car coming from Garhwa to Daltonganj first hit a biker. The biker fell, and the two-wheeler was badly damaged. Subsequently, the driver lost control of the car, leading to the tragic collision with pedestrians."

    Although the police have taken possession of the car, the driver managed to escape. Authorities are currently working to ascertain the identity of the car's owner.

     

