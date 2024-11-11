Gujarat: Huge blast at IOCL refinery in Vadodara, workers evacuate; rescue ops underway

A massive explosion occurred at an Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday and no casualties have been reported so far. A storage tank on the grounds of the Koyali refinery was the site of the explosion. The refinery emitted black smoke plumes that could be seen for many kilometers from the location.

Firefighters were called to the scene and tried to douse the fire that erupted following the explosion. Currently, 10 fire engines are present at the spot.

