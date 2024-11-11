Delhi-NCR braces for over 50,000 weddings on November 12; Here's why it is auspicious day

Delhi's winter wedding season kicks off on November 12 with an estimated 48,000 weddings in the NCR. This date coincides with Dev Uthani Ekadashi, an auspicious day considered highly fortunate for marriages, eliminating the need for specific time consultations.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 11, 2024, 5:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 11, 2024, 5:05 PM IST

Delhiites need to be ready for the grand opening of the Indian wedding season on November 12 as it is almost here. There will undoubtedly be some baraat when negotiating a traffic jam for everyone who lives in or visits the Capital! The day, which starts the winter wedding season, is expected to see roughly 48,000 nuptials in the NCR, according to wedding industry experts.

Astrologers claim that the day is significant for reasons other than just being the first fortunate day. Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, falls on November 12 and is a particularly auspicious day. The muhurat is so lucky that no pandit consultation is necessary since it is abhuj. On this day, marriage is permitted at any time; no further purification or pooja is necessary.

This day is known as Shubh because it is said that on this day, God Vishnu wakes after four months. Because couples can get married regardless of their kundalis or planetary positions, one can plan a marriage in accordance with the Hindu panchang. On this day, mangliks can also be married.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2024 details

Start of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - from 6:46 pm on 11 November 2024
End of Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month - on 12th November 2024 at 4:04 pm

Devuthani Ekadashi is also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi and Devutthan Ekadashi.  The day of Devuthani Ekadashi marks the beginning of all auspicious endeavors, such as marriage. On the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, one might receive the unique blessings of Lord Vishnu by fasting and worshiping appropriately. Additionally, there is always enough of money and food in the home.

