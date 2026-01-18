Amid Manikarnika Ghat redevelopment criticism, UP BJP chief Pankaj Chaudhary defended the govt's heritage work. UP police filed 8 cases against misleading posts, while CM Yogi Adityanath clarified the project's aim to modernize cremation facilities.

BJP Defends Heritage and Development Work

Amid the criticism of the redevelopment of the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Sunday said that the party has been working simultaneously on development and preservation of the country's cultural heritage since 2014. "Since 2014, our government has been working simultaneously on development and preserving our heritage. These so-called leaders are talking about breaking idols. Before 2014, only 13 idols that had been taken abroad were brought back to India. After 2014, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we have brought back more than 650 idols," he said to reporters.

Police Action Against Misleading Social Media Posts

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and misleading information on the development work at Manikarnika Ghat. According to the police, these cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who retweeted or made objectionable comments, under sections 196, 298, 299, and 353 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).

On the matter, ACP Dashaswamedh, Varanasi, Atul Anjan Tripathi said, "Misleading posts regarding Manikarnika Ghat were posted on social media, following which the project manager and other concerned officials filed a complaint with the police. Based on that complaint, action was taken."

CM Yogi Adityanath Clarifies Project's Intent

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addressed the issue yesterday, providing clarity on the development projects in Kashi and targeting those involved in the case, accusing them of "defaming India's heritage and creating obstacles. "Speaking to the media about development projects in Varanasi, he highlighted challenges with cremations at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, emphasising that cremation is a sacred ritual that requires respect and cleanliness. He underscored the difficulties of cremations during the monsoon season, including half-burnt bodies, pollution, and the struggle to maintain dignity and environmental safety during the cremation process.

Challenges at Cremation Ghats

"Manikarnika Ghat and Maharaja Harishchandra Ghat are the two main ghats where cremations take place... You can see the conditions in which cremations are performed at Manikarnika Ghat... Cremation is one of the 16 rituals of Sanatana Dharma, and it should be performed with respect and in a clean environment," said the UP CM.

Project Aims and Facilities

Adityanath further added that the government's project aims to modernise the facilities while upholding tradition."The government is committed to facilitating the smooth conduct of these rituals; therefore, some projects have been initiated... Cremations become very difficult during the monsoon season, and sometimes bodies are left half-burnt; imagine what the grieving families have to endure...," he added.

Responding to Congress's criticism, the UP CM mentioned initiatives aimed at preserving its religious and cultural significance, initially funded by the government, countering opposition criticism. "Facilities include cremation platforms, waiting areas, wood storage, toilets, ramps, drainage, and waste management."When a project is started for this purpose, and that too without government funding, they (the opposition) begin their agenda of defaming it...," he added.

Ancient Idols Discovered During Demolition

This comes after controversy erupted over the demolition drive in Varanasi. Heavy machinery and bulldozers were used to clear encroachments and old structures. During the drive, several ancient idols and artefacts were discovered. Local authorities state these have been secured by the culture department for reinstallation after construction. (ANI)