VHP's Yamuna Pathak backed the UP govt's Manikarnika Ghat project, calling it protection of heritage and safety. She criticised opponents, while BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also defended the work amid controversy over demolition and AI-generated images.

VHP Backs Manikarnika Ghat Project

Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak came out in strong support of the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative, asserting that the Manikarnika Ghat project is aimed at safeguarding heritage, dignity, and public safety. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said, "This is not destruction of heritage, but protection of Dharma, dignity of the departed, safety of the living, and continuity of a civilisation. Those opposing it offer no practical solutions for safety, sanitation or crowd management. Selective outrage in the name of faith often masks political agendas."

Emphasising historical continuity, Pathak added, "True Hindu leadership supports reforms that protect both tradition and people. From Guptas to Marathas to the modern times, Kashi has been rebuilt, restored and extended repetitively." She further said, "The government is correcting decades of neglect that endangered priests, workers and pilgrims daily. We ardently support the initiatives taken by the UP government."

BJP MP Defends Redevelopment

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey also defended the redevelopment work, questioning the objections being raised. In a post on X, Dubey said, "Banaras's Manikarnika Ghat, the temple there and its proper construction have been carried out from time to time by the king of Alwar, by Maharani Ahilyabai ji, and by the King of Amethi. Today, what is the problem? Because a person from a poor family is the Prime Minister?"

Controversy and Demolition Drive

The controversy erupted following a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat as part of a beautification and strengthening project, during which heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures. Authorities said several ancient idols and artefacts found during the process have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction is complete.

Police Action Against Misinformation

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and alleged misleading information related to the redevelopment work. According to police, cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who shared or commented on objectionable content under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)