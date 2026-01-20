Congress leader Nana Patole lambasted the BJP over the demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, terming it an "insult to Hindus." He announced a protest, accusing the govt of destroying heritage and dishonouring Ahilyadevi Holkar.

Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, calling it an "insult to Hindus."

Nana Patole informed ANI that he will be visiting the Manikarnika Ghat on Wednesday to hold a protest against the demolition. "Tomorrow I am going to Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi. I am going there because there is a ban on entering that area, but we will go there and also hold a strong protest. The BJP Government has done an insult to Hindus. BJP people destroyed age-old heritage," he stated.

Patole Alleges Destruction of Heritage for Tourism

Patole further alleged that a tourist spot is being created instead of a corridor. "In the name of a corridor, a tourist spot is being created, and the ghat is being damaged. Kashi is a place of reverence for our Hindus," he said.

Condemns Destruction of Ahilyadevi Holkar's Statue

Furthermore, he condemned the destruction of Ahilyadevi Holkar's statue and highlighted her role in reviving the ghat. "The statue of Ahilyadevi Holkar has also been broken. Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar's work was not limited to Maharashtra but extended throughout the entire country. She revived the Kashi Vishwanath temple and the Manikarnika Ghat," he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government, he reiterated his aim to assess the demolition situation in Kashi on his visit. "The Chief Minister Yogi and Prime Minister Modi government have insulted and dishonoured the Rajmata. I will go to Kashi tomorrow and meet our people to assess the situation...," he said.

Challenges PM on Ballot Paper Elections

Additionally, Patole challenged the Prime Minister to hold an election "using ballot papers," discreetly accusing the BJP government of vote-chori, which led to the loss of the Congress. "If he has the courage, let him hold an election using ballot papers, then see what happens. The Congress is not being defeated by the BJP, but by the Election Commission," the Congress leader accused.

Project Background and Police Action

The controversy erupted following a demolition and clearing drive at Manikarnika Ghat as part of a beautification and strengthening project, during which heavy machinery was used to remove encroachments and old structures. Authorities said several ancient idols and artefacts found during the process have been secured by the culture department and will be reinstalled after construction is complete.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police have registered eight separate cases at Chowk Police Station in Varanasi against AI-generated images and alleged misleading information related to the redevelopment work. According to police, cases have been registered against eight individuals and others who shared or commented on objectionable content under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (ANI)