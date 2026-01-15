Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the demolition at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat a 'grave sin', accusing the government of destroying heritage for commercial greed. She said the redevelopment is erasing Kashi's spiritual and cultural identity.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday called the demolition of Manikarnika Ghat not urban planning, but a "grave sin." In a post on X, she said that the bulldozers are not clearing debris to make way for progress, but are instead tearing through the historical fabric woven by figures like Ahilyabai Holkar.

'Grave Sin' to Erase Heritage

"It is extremely regrettable that centuries-old religious and cultural heritage has been destroyed by running bulldozers at Manikarnika Ghat in Banaras. Manikarnika Ghat and its antiquity hold religious significance, and it is also associated with the memories of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Ji," she added.

She accused that the ongoing redevelopment at Varanasi's Manikarnika Ghat, the government's 'renovation' is a mask for commercial greed, turning a sacred heritage site into a commercial hub while systematically dismantling the very temples and traditions that make Kashi eternal." "In the name of development, for the commercial interests of a few people, erasing the country's religious and historical heritage is a grave sin. Even before this, many temples, several centuries old have been demolished in Banaras in the name of renovation. These conspiracies to erase the religious, spiritual, and cultural identity of Kashi must be stopped immediately," added the Congress leader.

The Redevelopment Project

The plan for renovation and redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat was started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone in July 07, 2023. The total renovation cost of the project is expected to be around Rs 17.56 crore.

The administration Master plan is to streamline and widen the area from Manikarnika Ghat to Scindia Ghat. This includes Better facilities for pilgrims visiting the ghats, Easier access and seating arrangements for those coming for cremations, and strengthening connectivity to Scindia Ghat.

The new Manikarnika Ghat will include VIP seating on the roof. In addition, special attention will be paid to the provision of ramps, viewing areas, seating arrangements, and other basic amenities. A wood plaza will also be constructed at Manikarnika Ghat, where mourners can purchase wood for cremations.

Significance of the 'Mahashmashan'

It is worth noting that the Manikarnika Ghat, the great cremation ground of Kashi, holds immense religious significance. According to religious beliefs, after death in Kashi, Lord Shiva himself whispers the Taraka Mantra into the ear of the deceased, granting them salvation. This is the only cremation ground in the world that burns pyres 24 hours a day, earning the name Mahashmashan (Great Cremation Ground), with people from around the world visiting the sacred site. (ANI)