Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday strongly criticised the Tipra Motha Party for its reported statement that the BJP would not be allowed to function in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), asserting that no force can prevent the ruling party from working for Janajati people in tribal areas.

'Politics of blackmail and threats won't be tolerated'

Addressing a BJP programme at Baijal Bari in Khowai district, Saha said politics of blackmail and threats had no place in a democratic system and would no longer be tolerated.

"No one can stop the BJP from organising programmes or working for the welfare of Janajati communities in TTAADC areas," he said.

CM Saha alleged that attempts were made to disrupt a programme organised for Janajati women, but made it clear that the BJP believes in dialogue and maintaining peace.

'We believe in law and order'

"Our guardians are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We believe in law and order and will use power only through constitutional means," he said, adding that unruly behaviour was not part of the BJP's political culture.

Drawing a comparison, Saha said Pakistan once tried to blackmail India by invoking nuclear threats, while some political forces in Tripura were now resorting to similar tactics.

"Everyone knows how the BJP came to power in 2018. Issues keep changing, from Tipraland to Greater Tipraland and now One Northeast, but everything must happen through a democratic process," he said.

CM accuses alliance partners

CM also accused alliance partners of not adhering to coalition norms, stating that while the BJP respects alliance discipline both at the Centre and the state level, such behaviour was missing on the ground in Tripura.

He questioned how any party could claim that the BJP would not be allowed in TTAADC areas, asserting that the government would continue to work for people irrespective of political opposition.

Attack on CPI(M)

Saha further launched a scathing attack on the CPI(M), accusing it of widespread violence during its tenure. "We do not want murder, rape and violence in a New Tripura. The CPIM indulged in massive violence when it was in power," he alleged.

Kokborok script issue

On the Kokborok script issue, the CM accused opposition parties of creating confusion and provoking people, claiming that attempts were being made to impose the Roman script to weaken Janajati culture.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma and other senior party leaders were present at the programme.

