Tripura CM Manik Saha has refuted WB CM Mamata Banerjee's claim that the BJP would ban non-vegetarian food if it came to power. Saha pointed to Tripura's high fish consumption and called for fact-based discussions, countering her allegations.

'Talk based on facts': Tripura CM refutes non-veg ban claim

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday rejected remarks by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the BJP would ban non-vegetarian food if it comes to power in the state, saying such claims are not based on facts.

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Speaking to ANI, Saha said that BJP-ruled Tripura has a high rate of fish consumption and stressed that people of different communities live together peacefully in the state. "I don't know on what basis she said that. Tripura is the highest fish-eater in the country... This is wrong... You should talk based on the facts. 69% people in Tripura are Bengali... Everyone is living with unity..." said Saha.

'BJP incites riots': Mamata Banerjee's allegations

His remarks came after Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. She alleged that people would not be able to eat non-vegetarian food such as fish, meat or eggs if the BJP comes to power. "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion," said Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress leader also accused the BJP of creating divisions and unrest to gain power. "These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, and they come to power by killing people. Most attacks on tribal people, attacks on women, happen in BJP-ruled states. Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone," she added.

West Bengal Assembly Elections Context

Her comments come as campaigning intensifies ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Polling in the state will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured victory, winning 213 seats. The BJP emerged as the main opposition with 77 seats, while the Congress and the Left Front failed to win any seats.