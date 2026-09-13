Tripura CM Manik Saha urged people, especially youths, to engage in voluntary blood donation. Speaking at a camp by Rotary Club and BSF, he stressed that awareness is key to dispelling misconceptions and highlighted the health benefits of donating blood.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged people, particularly youths and social organisations, to come forward and participate in voluntary blood donation, saying awareness programmes were important to dispel misconceptions and fear surrounding blood donation. The camp was organised by the Rotary Club of Aspiring Agartala at the BSF Frontier Headquarters in Shalbagan. During the programme, the Chief Minister interacted with blood donors and encouraged them for their contribution towards saving lives. He appreciated the initiative taken by the Rotary Club and BSF authorities to promote voluntary blood donation. The programme witnessed participation from BSF personnel, members of the Rotary Club and other dignitaries.

CM Highlights Health Benefits, Dispels Myths

Speaking about the importance of awareness around blood donation, Tripura CM Manik Saha said that many people remain apprehensive about donating blood due to misconceptions and stressed the need to address such fears. "Many people are afraid of blood donation, which is why our awareness program is very important to address these misconceptions and help people overcome this fear. Donating blood is good for the body. First, when you go to donate blood, a check-up is done to determine whether you have any disease in your body. Secondly, there is iron in our blood, and due to iron and the thickness of the blood, our blood vessels can narrow. Through blood donation, the blood thins out. Many times, people take medicine to thin their blood, but by donating blood, excess iron is released, which significantly reduces the possibility of a heart attack. Additionally, when we donate blood, plasma and fresh blood corpuscles are formed from the bone marrow within 45 hours. Due to this newly formed blood, our cells and tissues receive nutrients with renewed enthusiasm and become healthily activated, keeping the body healthy and good," Shah said.

Gratitude to Organisers and Donors

He further said that such initiatives can send a positive message to society and expressed gratitude to the organisers, volunteers and blood donors for their contribution. "I hope that through this initiative, the members of Ramakrishna Mission and everyone involved will send a very beautiful message to society. Finally, I extend my heartiest thanks to the Maharaj of Ramakrishna Mission, all members, everyone involved in this noble and commendable effort, and to those who have come to donate blood," he added. (ANI)