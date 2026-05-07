Congress MP Manickam Tagore backs TVK chief Vijay to form the government in Tamil Nadu, alleging the BJP is using the Governor to block him despite the people's mandate for change. He urges that Vijay be allowed to prove his majority.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday strongly backed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in his bid to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, alleging that attempts were being made to block the actor-turned-politician despite the people voting for "change and hope" in the Assembly elections.

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Tagore alleges BJP interference, demands floor test

Speaking to ANI, Tagore said the mandate in Tamil Nadu clearly reflected public support for Vijay's leadership and asserted that the Governor should immediately invite TVK to form the government and allow it to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

"We all know that in Tamil Nadu, people have voted for change. People have voted for a new leader, 108 members have been elected from that party," Tagore said.

He pointed out that with the support of Congress's five MLAs, TVK's tally had reached 113, only a few seats short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

"Halfway mark is 118. The Governor is of the BJP because he is a former BJP man and we all know that he has the BJP's mindset and Delhi's mindset is not to make Mr Vijay Chief Minister. Delhi don't want Vijay to be the Chief Minister," he alleged.

Tagore further claimed that the Governor was under pressure from the BJP leadership and accused the saffron party of attempting to delay government formation despite having only one MLA in the state Assembly.

"BJP is having only one MLA in Tamil Nadu. With one MLA, the BJP is also trying to do politics. It's very unfortunate. We feel that stopping a government which is voted for change and hope is a crime," he said.

The Congress leader said Vijay should be allowed to face a floor test within a stipulated period, arguing that this was in line with constitutional conventions and democratic norms.

"I feel that Mr Vijay should be invited to form the government quickly and he should be allowed to face the floor test. That is the natural justice," Tagore said.

TVK stuns Dravidian parties

TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections by winning 108 seats, dramatically reshaping the state's political landscape and weakening the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK.

Tagore said repeated political "obstructions" faced by Vijay during campaigning had ultimately worked in his favour.

"Mr Vijay is the symbol of hope for Tamil Nadu. When you stop somebody, when you create obstacles for somebody, people are bound to have sympathy towards you," he said.

Tagore on Congress-DMK ties

The Congress MP also criticised sections of the DMK for accusing Congress of "backstabbing" after the party decided to support TVK.

"We had a trustworthy partnership with DMK. Congress stood with DMK in its hardest time. To call Congress a backstabbing party is unacceptable to me," Tagore said.

He, however, clarified that despite political differences in Tamil Nadu, the Congress and DMK would continue to work together at the national level as part of the INDIA bloc against the BJP.

"In Parliament, all secular parties are together against the BJP. We respect DMK's secular credentials and want them to continue fighting the BJP in Delhi," he added.

Vijay stakes claim to form government

Vijay had earlier met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and formally staked a claim to form the government. However, AIADMK has ruled out extending support to TVK.

Notably, TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly'.

With Vijay also set to step down from one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.