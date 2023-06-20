'Mandatory for trucks to have AC cabins for drivers from 2025': Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that the Centre is doing its best to improve wayside amenities on national highways. He also said that his Ministry is making 570 roadside amenities, for which tenders have been awarded for 170 and work has also begun.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (June 20) said that all trucks will now need to have air-conditioned driver compartments starting 2025. The Union minister made this statement while addressing a crowd at an event organised by Mahindra Logistics. He also said that he wanted to introduce air conditioners in truck cabins from the day he took charge as minister.

According to Gadkari, his vision was not realised as people were complaining about higher costs of the trucks. "But before coming to this event today, I have signed the file that mandates air conditioning in truck driver compartments. We must ensure that people who drive the trucks are well taken of," Gadkari said.

Gadkari also highlighted his concern about the reduction efforts made for mortality brought on by traffic accidents. Lane driving should be promoted, according to Gadkari, coupled with better road design and instruction for drivers on how to obey traffic laws.

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's three-day trip to the US and his truck ride from Washington to New York. The truck driver discussed the disparity in working conditions between truck drivers in the US and India while on the road.

He said that trucks in India are not designed for the comfort of the driver, while in US, safety and comfort features are on the top of the priority list for the manufacturers.