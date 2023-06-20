'4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, through the letter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (June 20) wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, expressing deep concern over the alarming increase in serious crimes within the national capital. In his letter, CM Kejriwal flagged the national capital's deteriorating law and order situation.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Delhi Chief Minister emphasised that four murders have occurred in the past 24 hours alone, causing distress and raising significant apprehensions among the residents.

In his letter, CM Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives.

"Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty," the letter reads.

CM Kejriwal also expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, through the letter.

CM Kejriwal called attention to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report and stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor, who are both directly responsible for upholding peace and order in Delhi, should have taken notice.

The report revealed that Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 percent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India. "Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground," the letter reads.

In a bid to address this critical issue, CM Kejriwal has proposed a meeting between the Delhi Cabinet and the LG for a constructive discussion and exchange of ideas. He further suggested that police officers engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to explore effective strategies for crime reduction in the national capital.