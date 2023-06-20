Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, through the letter.

    4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (June 20) wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, expressing deep concern over the alarming increase in serious crimes within the national capital. In his letter, CM Kejriwal flagged the national capital's deteriorating law and order situation.

    Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the Delhi Chief Minister emphasised that four murders have occurred in the past 24 hours alone, causing distress and raising significant apprehensions among the residents.

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

    In his letter, CM Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor to take immediate and effective measures to restore the faith of the citizens in the security and safety of their lives.

    "Such serious crimes have shaken Delhi. It is high time that those entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of lives of residents of Delhi should not be seen as failing time and again in their mandatory duty," the letter reads.

    CM Kejriwal also expressed his willingness to extend full cooperation in ensuring the rule of law and safeguarding the interests of the people in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, through the letter.

    CM Kejriwal called attention to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report and stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Lieutenant Governor, who are both directly responsible for upholding peace and order in Delhi, should have taken notice.

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

    The report revealed that Delhi alone accounted for 32.20 percent of total crimes against women among 19 metropolitan cities in India. "Given such alarming figures, urgent preventive steps on crimes against women were required, but unfortunately for the reasons best known to the MHA and your goodself, nothing changed on the ground," the letter reads.

    In a bid to address this critical issue, CM Kejriwal has proposed a meeting between the Delhi Cabinet and the LG for a constructive discussion and exchange of ideas. He further suggested that police officers engage in joint meetings with elected MLAs, councillors, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to explore effective strategies for crime reduction in the national capital.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat anr

    Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces AJR

    Panchayat polls: SC dismisses Calcutta High Court's plea challenge regarding deployment of central forces

    Not qualification but membership in students' wing required for admission: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan slams Kerala govt anr

    Not qualification but membership in students' wing required for admission: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay AJR

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A AJR

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A

    Recent Stories

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH)

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, superstar on cloud 9 (VIDEO) RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed; Allu Arjun visits hospital-VIDEO

    Back to the Future to Avengers: Endgame - 7 best time travel movies MSW

    Back to the Future to Avengers: Endgame – 7 best time travel movies

    Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat anr

    Big revelation: MSM College manager claims CPI-M leader recommended SFI member Nikhil's name for PG seat

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon