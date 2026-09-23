The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) accused the BJP of ruling West Bengal through fear and violence after its IT cell head, Upasana, was allegedly attacked. TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Sagarika Ghose also alleged police inaction or complicity.

Alleging that one of their party member was subjected to attacks, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) accused the BJP of ruling through “fear, intimidation and violence”. In a post on X, the AITC alleged that their IT cell head Upasana and others were attacked, while authorities were "watching mutely" or "actively participating" in the incident. The AITC said, “Brutal attack on @03upasana and others today. This only exposes the true face of the illegitimate @BJP4India regime in Bengal. Having seized power by “managing” the SIR process, the @BJP4India regime is ruling through fear, intimidation and violence. Not one promise to the people fulfilled—only relentless atrocities, as the police watch mutely or actively participate. Law and order has not merely collapsed, law enforcers have become accomplices.”

TMC MPs Condemn Attack, Allege Police Complicity

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also alleged that Upasana's residence was attacked and her car was vandalised. He further claimed that party workers in Wards 78 and 109 were targeted and “brutally attacked” by BJP workers. O'Brien also accused the police of not taking action and asserted that the party would not be intimidated. O'Brien said on X, “More political atrocities in Bengal. Our brave, young IT cell head @03upasana's home attacked, car vandalised. In Wards 78/109, party workers targeted and brutally attacked by BJP goons. Shameless police couldn’t care less as atrocities continue. WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED.”

TMC MP Sagarika Ghose also highlighted the “brutal attack” on Upasana and others, accusing the BJP regime in Bengal of ruling through fear and violence. She also alleged that the SIR process had been “managed” and accused the police of either watching the alleged atrocities or actively participating in them. “Brutal attack on @03upasana and others today. This only exposes the true face of the illegitimate @BJP4India regime in Bengal. Having seized power by “managing” the SIR process, the @BJP4India regime is ruling through fear, intimidation and violence. Not one promise to the people fulfilled—only relentless atrocities, as the police watch mutely or actively participate. Law and order has not merely collapsed, law enforcers have become accomplices,” Ghose said in her X post. (ANI)