Two men were arrested in Morena, Madhya Pradesh, for tying their brother-in-law to a tree and thrashing him over alleged harassment. A video of the assault went viral, prompting swift police action against the accused for taking the law into their hands.

Madhya Pradesh Police in the Sihoniya area of Morena district have arrested two men within 12 hours after a video surfaced on social media showing a man tied to a tree, partially stripped, and beaten with belts and sticks.

The perpetrators were revealed to be the victim's brothers-in-law, who attacked him over allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward their sister. The incident took place in Bhidosa village. The victim, identified as Chhotu Balmiki, was restrained with iron chains and assaulted while onlookers filmed the ordeal.

According to local authorities, the violent confrontation stems from a domestic dispute regarding the victim's conduct. Chhotu Balmiki's sister-in-law had accused him of making obscene advances toward her. Upon learning of the allegations, the woman's two brothers tracked down Balmiki to exact revenge.

The brothers forced Balmiki to strip, bound him to a tree in public view, and subjected him to a severe physical assault using belts and leather straps. The subsequent video of the beating quickly went viral online, prompting immediate intervention by the Sihoniya police.

Police Take Swift Action

Following the viral spread of the footage, law enforcement personnel moved quickly to secure the area and apprehend the suspects. The two accused individuals have been identified as Golu Balmiki and Monu Balmiki.

Sihoniya Police Station In-Charge Atul Singh emphasised the department's zero-tolerance policy regarding vigilante justice. "The two accused were arrested within 12 hours, presented before the court, and sent to jail," Singh confirmed, adding a stern warning to the public. "No individual has the right to take the law into their own hands." The official stated that a comprehensive investigation remains underway, and subsequent legal actions will be determined based on the findings.

Official Confirmation and Investigation

Providing further confirmation, Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Surendra Pal Singh Dabar stated that the case was registered based on the statement provided by the complainant, Chhotu Balmiki. "The complainant, Chhotu Balmiki, stated that his brothers-in-law, Golu and Monu, tied him to a tree and brutally assaulted him. This incident occurred due to suspicions over his character," ASP Dabar explained.

"Information indicates that the brother-in-law, Chhotu, cast an evil eye on his sister-in-law, which led to a dispute between both sides. Both accused have been arrested and sent to jail." While the primary attackers remain behind bars, authorities are continuing to examine the background circumstances of the initial harassment allegations as part of the broader legal proceedings. (ANI)