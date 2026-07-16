Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi' ritual with a golden broom and flagged off the 149th Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on Ashadhi Bij. He said the yatra is a symbol of communal harmony and prayed for the state's prosperity.

On the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers to Lord Jagannath and performed the rituals for the Lord's chariot at the Jagannath Temple premises in Ahmedabad before flagging off the 149th Rath Yatra.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, upholding the tradition, the CM performed Pahind Vidhi, the symbolic ritual of cleaning the chariot. Marking his fifth consecutive year, the CM swept Lord Jagannathji's Rath with a golden broom. Thereafter, he participated in bringing the Lord's main chariot out of the temple premises to commence the city procession. Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also participated in this occasion.

CM Extends Greetings, Highlights Significance of Yatra

The Chief Minister extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of the 149th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and said that he felt fortunate to have the opportunity to offer prayers, perform the Aarti, and flag off the Rath Yatra on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Bij.

He highlighted that Lord Jagannath had set out on the city procession along with His brother Balram and sister Subhadra. He added that the Lord comes among the people to bless and grant darshan to workers, the poor, and all citizens.

He expressed confidence that Gujarat would lead the resolve of Viksit Bharat envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said that he had prayed to Lord Jagannath to bless all the citizens of the state with ever-increasing happiness and prosperity.

He said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad has become a symbol of communal harmony. He expressed gratitude to all government departments, voluntary organisations, and citizens who remained dedicated to ensuring that the grand Rath Yatra is conducted peacefully and in an atmosphere of harmony.

On the occasion of Ashadhi Bij, the CM conveyed heartfelt New Year greetings to Kutchhi people across the country and around the world.

Dignitaries in Attendance

As per the release on the occasion, Mahant Dilipdasji Maharaj of the Jagannath Temple, Mayor Hiteshbhai Barot, local MLAs Amit Shah, Amit Thaker, Dinesh Kushwaha, Kaushik Jain, Hasmukh Patel, Amul Bhatt, Smt. Kanchanben Radadiya, Director General of Police GS Malik, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot, along with other dignitaries and a large number of devotees, remained present. (ANI)