A viral video shows a man performing dangerous stunts on the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam. Locals and online users condemn the act and call for action against such reckless behaviour on public infrastructure.

A video showing a man performing a life-threatening stunt on the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, popularly known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam, has gone viral on social media. As spectators captured the dangerous move on their phones, the man in the video does pull-ups while hanging over the edge of the bridge's railing.

Online users and witnesses claim that the act was not a singular occurrence. While recording themselves, some members of a youth group acted in a dangerous manner on the bridge. Locals and social groups have subsequently expressed their displeasure over the video, denouncing the incident and calling for authorities to act quickly.

Residents are concerned that such antics would have terrible results and claim that public facilities, such as bridges, should not be exploited for such irresponsible exhibitions. They are now urging the administration to identify individuals responsible and impose strong sanctions to discourage similar instances.

Authorities have reportedly taken note of the incident, warning against such life-threatening behaviour. Performing stunts on public infrastructure not only endangers lives but also violates safety laws.

"This kind of behaviour not only puts lives at risk but also threatens the integrity and safety of critical infrastructure," a man said.

As of now, neither law enforcement nor municipal government has issued an official comment to the video or taken any action.

The 9.15 km-long Dhola-Sadiya Bridge was inaugurated in 2017 and is situated over River Lohit in Assam. The Rs 2,056 crore bridge, named after singer Bhupen Hazarika, who hailed from Sadia, is 3.55 km longer than the Bandra-Worli Sea link.